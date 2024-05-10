"Mya Lesnar is like a superhero"- Fans react to Brock Lesnar's daughter winning the Mountain West Championship in hammer throw

Mya Lesnar stunned the world once again by showcasing an incredible performance at the Mountain West Championship. Mya, the daughter of WWE star Brock Lesnar, has been making the headlines lately for her incredible performance as a track and field athlete primarily participating in throwing events.

Mya Lesnar showcased her dominance in the hammer throw during the 25th edition of the Mountain West Championship, securing the gold medal with an impressive performance of 62.00 meters. She has been consistently asserting her dominance not only in the hammer throw but also in the shot put events

The official Instagram handle of the Colorado State Track and Field congratulated Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya for her incredible achievement.

"Standing on 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬. Mya Lesnar is the Women’s Hammer Throw Champion with a mark of 62.00m!," read the caption.

This incredible performance at the Mountain West Championship caught fan's eyes as they compared the young athlete to her father, WWE star Brock Lesnar.

"She like a superhero," wrote a fan.

"Brock lessnar will very proud of you," chimed in another.

"Standing on… whatever the hell she wants, because she’s Mya Lesnar," commented a fan.

"She would absolutely dominate if she got into the ring," wrote another fan.

"Congratulations on a big finish in a tough competition!!!," commented a fan.

Mya Lesnar opens up on winning the National Championship

Mya Lesnar is a track and field athlete and represents the Colorado State at the National Championships. The 21-year-old has been making headlines ever since she broke the Colorado Indoor shot record with a performance of 18.50 meters.

Since then she has bagged several awards, including the Mountain West Women's Field Athlete of the Year, and winning the NCAA Indoor National championships was a turning point in her career.

Brock Lesnar's daughter took to Instagram and expressed her gratitude and happiness in a very emotional post.

"National Champion #1 in the country and a season I will never forget. I persevered and fought until the end. I learned a lot about myself and trusted the process. Grateful for @throwing_smarter for trusting me and taking a chance. None of this would be possible without the support and love I received daily from my coaches, teammates, and family. Proud to be a RAM," read the caption.

As she continues her NCAA career at the Colorado State Rams track and field team, fans are eager to see her progress and break into the professional circuit.