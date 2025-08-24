Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya Lesnar gets 2-word reaction from her boyfriend Drew Moss as she rocks stylish fit for his NFL game

WWE wrestler Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya Lesnar shared a glimpse of her outfit on social media, prompting a reaction from her boyfriend, Drew Moss. Moss is a rookie NFL player for the San Francisco 49ers and recently made his relationship with Mya public by sharing pictures of them on a date night. Lesnar currently competes in track and field for Colorado State University.On August 23, Lesnar shared a video on Instagram alongside her friends where she rocked a white tank top and blue jeans ahead of Moss's pre-season game with the 49ers.&quot;Game day ❤️💛 Can’t wait to see you on the field @drew.moss03 !!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDrew Moss commented on the post, sharing his reaction:&quot;Holy sexy❤️&quot;Still taken from Lesnar's Instagram (Source: @mya.lesnar/Instagram)Mya Lesnar initially attended Arizona State University before transferring to Colorado State University. She specializes in the shot put event, and gained recognition for her performance at the Doug Max Invitational, where she threw 19.60m in May 2025, setting a new program and facility record. This was one of the best shot put throws in NCAA history, firmly putting Lesnar as one of the best collegiate talents in the event. She is also a NCAA indoor and outdoor shot put champion.Lesnar finished in fourth place at the Indoor Nationals in December last year, before going on to win the Outdoor National Championship this year.Mya Lesnar reacts after winning the shot put event at Indoor National ChampionshipsMya Lesnar at the 2025 Prefontaine Classic - Source: GettyMya Lesnar shared her reaction after winning the shot put event at the Outdoor National Championships with a throw of 19.01 metres. In an interview with runnerspace after the event, she said to Runnerspace (0:01 onwards):&quot;Pretty cool. Obviously, you know, throws like that don't happen often and to do it on my first one was pretty cool. I just went in calm, hit my cues. Me and my coach, Brian Bedard, we have tons of trust and that's exactly what we did.&quot;She also added by saying that she was very emotional:&quot;There was a ton of emotions. I've won before indoor. It's taken a while to get back to number one again. A lot of emotions. Very very happy. A lot of hard work, a lot of dedication. A lot of trust with my coach. And then just executing and not overthinking, not doing too much. And that's what we did.&quot;Mya Lesnar also competed at the 2025 Prefontaine Classic in July, where she finished in 10th place.