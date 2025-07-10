Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya joins CSU greats after outstanding pursuits in her NCAA career

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar, recently became the third athlete to win national titles during her time at the CSU Rams, joining some of the best athletes of the university. The shot put athlete recently concluded her collegiate journey with the university after competing at the 2025 NCAA Championships.

Lesnar had a flourishing NCAA career; the 2024 and 2025 NCAA championships saw her dominate the shot put event. In the 2024 indoor national championships, she dictated the event by registering a throw of 18.53 m, besting Jaida Ross and Jalani Davis, who claimed second and third places, respectively.

She also showcased her skills in the 2025 NCAA outdoor season, as the Colorado star won the shot put title by posting a throw of 19.01 m on June 12 at Hayward Field. With these national titles, Brock Lesnar's daughter became the third CSU athlete, behind Mostafa Hassan and Bryan Berryhill, to win multiple national titles in her time at the university.

With the heading, "Once is plain crazy, twice is legendary," the CSU track and field shared her accomplishment on Instagram and penned a caption that read:

"The graphic says it all 👀"

Outside of her on-field heroics, Lesnar has also won multiple prestigious awards, including the Women's Outdoor Track & Field Co-Athlete of the Year on June 27, 2025. Along with this, she is also nominated as a semi-finalist for winning the Bowerman Award and will be contending against the likes of JaMeesia Ford, Savnnah Sutherland, and more.

Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya Lesnar made her feelings known about her farewell from CSU with an emotional note

After the stellar win in the shot put event at the 2025 NCAA Championships, Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar, concluded her collegiate career with the Colorado State Rams Track & Field. She showcased her love for the university by sharing a post on Instagram, which carried a picture of her and penned an emotional caption, reflecting on her journey.

Opening up about her journey, she wrote about navigating challenges, exploring growth, and experiencing some unforgettable moments. Adding to this, she made her feelings known about becoming a two-time national champion at CSU and also extended gratitude to her teammates, friends, and her family.

"Forever a RAM 💚Just like that, my CSU chapter comes to a close. This journey has been full of challenges, growth, and unforgettable moments—and I’m so thankful for it all. From day one, I gave this sport everything I had. Becoming a 2x national champion in the shot put didn’t come easy, but every rep, every setback, and every breakthrough was worth it," wrote Brock Lesnar's daughter.

She added:

"I’m beyond grateful for the support of my teammates, coaches, family, and friends. Huge thank you to @throwing_smarter, your belief in me and constant support meant the world."

After wrapping up her collegiate career, Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar, competed at the Prefontaine Classic, where she endured a loss for the first time in a long time. She ended up in 10th place after recording a throw of 18.23 m.

