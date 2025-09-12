  • home icon
  • Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya makes an sponsorship appeal for unsigned player despite unbeaten record

Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya makes an sponsorship appeal for unsigned player despite unbeaten record

By Animesh Pandey
Published Sep 12, 2025 01:55 GMT
NCAA Division I Track and Field Championships - Source: Getty
Mya Lesnar makes sponsorship appeal for an unsigned player [Image Source : Getty]

Brock Lesnar's daughter, shot putter Mya Lesnar, recently made a heartfelt appeal for an unsigned player. Despite having some unbeaten records to her name, the player has not been signed by any major sponsor.

Lesnar shared the video of Jorden van Klinken, a 25-year-old discus thrower representing the Netherlands, on her Instagram profile. The Dutch player expressed her frustration in a reel, revealing that despite being ranked third in the world, she hasn't received a single sponsorship deal, let alone a pro contract.

Van Klinken continues to hope to receive a contract for her efforts. She wrote in the caption:

"We remain hopeful🤗🤝 It’s a win every time a new thrower gets signed👏#memes #reel #lifeofanathlete #pro #athlete #thrower #sponsorship #deal #loudwithoutapology"
Screengrab of Mya Lesnar's Instagram story on Jorden van Klinken [Image Source: Mya Lesnar's Instagram]
Screengrab of Mya Lesnar's Instagram story on Jorden van Klinken [Image Source: Mya Lesnar's Instagram]

Mya Lesnar backed the Dutch thrower in her appeal as she shared the video on her Instagram story with a couple of frustrated emojis.

For the unversed, Jorden van Klinken holds the current Dutch record for the women's discus throw, with a best attempt of 70.22m. Van Klinken also qualified for the women's discus throw finals at the Paris Olympics, where she finished seventh overall.

When Brock Lesnar's daughter reacted to receiving USATF's highest honor alongside Sha'Carri Richardson and others

Mya Lesnar reacts to receiving a major honor [Image Source: Getty]
Mya Lesnar reacts to receiving a major honor [Image Source: Getty]

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar, was previously named for a major honor alongside Sha'Carri Richardson and other prominent US athletes.

The shotputter is among the 100 athletes selected for the US Track and Field Foundation's 2025 Stephen A. Schwarzman Grant Award. Under this, $3.65 million will be distributed in grants. Sixty-five athletes will receive $40000 each. The remaining 35 athletes, including Mya Lesnar, will receive $35000 each. This grant is provided to those athletes who are training for the upcoming editions of the World Athletics Championships and the Los Angeles Olympics scheduled for 2028.

Lesnar couldn't help but share her excitement as she shared the news on her Instagram story with the following caption:

“Thank you! @usatrackfieldfdn”

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar, won the NCAA Indoor and outdoor titles in women's shot put during her stint as a collegiate athlete for the Colorado State Rams. Lesnar was previously included in the 2025 Walk of Champions by her former alma mater, Colorado State University.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
