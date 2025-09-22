Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya shares an adorable picture with her boyfriend Drew Moss while enjoying time away from track

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar, shared a heartwarming moment with her boyfriend, Drew Moss, as they enjoyed some time away from their respective sporting arenas. While Lesnar established herself as a shot putter, her boyfriend plays for the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL.

Mya Lesnar capped her collegiate career at Colorado State University, having added multiple wins to her resume. She even tried her hand at the Diamond League event in Eugene this year, but faded to 10th behind elite shotputters. The same month, on an Instagram post, she and football guard Drew Moss confirmed their relationship.

Moss posted a picture of the couple decked up in coordinated outfits for a wedding, and captioned:

"Forever wedding date"

Brock Lesnar's daughter took to the comments, gushing over her boyfriend, writing:

"My handsome man"

The couple often shows their love for each other on social media since going public with their relationship. In a recent Instagram story, Lesnar and Moss shared a heartwarming moment on the pavement, dressed in casual wear.

"My love @drew.moss03"

Mya Lesnar shares a heartwarming moment with her boyfriend; Instagram - @mya.lesnar

Weeks ago, the reigning NCAA champion, Mya Lesnar, expressed pride in her partner, who earned a spot on the 53-man NFL roster for the upcoming season. She posted the official news on her Instagram story and captioned:

"So proud of you @drew.moss03"

Lesnar also attended the NFL preseason game in which the 49ers went against the Los Angeles Chargers. She shared a video on Instagram, featuring her friends, and anticipated Moss' games in the regular season.

"Game day ❤️💛 Can’t wait to see you on the field @drew.moss03 !!"

Lesnar and Moss both attended Colorado State University.

Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya Lesnar and Drew Moss' sporting careers

Prefontaine Classic - Source: Getty

Mya Lesnar, despite being the daughter of WWE legend Brock Lesnar, forged a career path of her own. She pursued track and field and has dominated the shot put event, becoming the NCAA indoor titlist in 2024 and outdoor champion this year. In May 2025, she set a personal best mark of 19.60m, breaking the CSU program and facility record.

On the other hand, Drew Moss started his college career at Lamar, starting 22 games in the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He transferred to his girlfriend's college, Colorado State, the following year, helping the Rams produce their first 1,000-yard rusher since 2017 in his senior year.

