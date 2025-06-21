Brock Lesnar's daughter reacts to special message from President Donald Trump after major accomplishment

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya, received a special message from President Donald Trump after her major accomplishment at the NCAA Track and Field Championships 2025. The shot putter recently won a gold medal in the women's shot put event at the NCAA Championships.
Trump sent his warm regards to Mya Lesnar on his X account [previously Twitter], commenting on the 'great genetics' of the family. The shot putter from Colorado State University responded to the same by sharing the message on her Instagram account.
Lesnar wrote in the caption of her Instagram story,
"Thank you Mr President. God Bless America."
In a video recently shared by the CSU Rams on their Instagram account, Lesnar mentioned how tough it was to get back to number one again. In her words,
"My last page of me, and I'm going to just have fun. That's the process. I actually came in here and I was like, I'm going to do this thing. I walked in here with confidence. I was calm. I had won before. It's been taking a while to get back to number one again. A lot of emotion. Very, very happy. A lot of hard work. A lot of dedication. And then just executing. And not thinking. Not overthinking. Not doing too much. And I think that's what it is."
Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya, had won the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships title in the women's shot put last year. She has also won the Mountain West Conference title four consecutive times.
Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya pens emotional message as she bids goodbye to CSU
Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya, shared an emotional message for CSU after the NCAA title victory. The 23-year-old shot putter will be leaving Colorado State University after an eventful collegiate career.
Lesnar wrote in the emotional Instagram post,
"Forever a RAM 💚Just like that, my CSU chapter comes to a close. This journey has been full of challenges, growth, and unforgettable moments—and I’m so thankful for it all. From day one, I gave this sport everything I had. Becoming a 2x national champion in the shot put didn’t come easy, but every rep, every setback, and every breakthrough was worth it," she wrote.
Interestingly, Brock Lesnar had a pivotal role in recruiting Mya, as per her coach Brian Bedard's admission. Bedard shared a funny anecdote about how he almost dismissed the WWE legend when he said,
"I didn't actually recruit Mya from high school. I get a call from this guy named Brock. My answer machine called, 'This is Brock Lesnar, and my daughter is a pretty good thrower out of Minnesota.' I’m thinking, I don’t know who the Brock is. I don’t follow WWE."
Though Brock Lesnar hasn't given an official confirmation, there are strong rumors that the WWE legend will be returning to the ring after a long time. He had last played in WWE in August 2023, following which he has been on a sabbatical.