Brock Lesnar's daughter reacts to special message from President Donald Trump after major accomplishment

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya, received a special message from President Donald Trump after her major accomplishment at the NCAA Track and Field Championships 2025. The shot putter recently won a gold medal in the women's shot put event at the NCAA Championships.

Trump sent his warm regards to Mya Lesnar on his X account [previously Twitter], commenting on the 'great genetics' of the family. The shot putter from Colorado State University responded to the same by sharing the message on her Instagram account.

Lesnar wrote in the caption of her Instagram story,

"Thank you Mr President. God Bless America."

Screengrab of Mya Lesnar's latest Instagram story [Image Source: Mya Lesnar's Instagram]

In a video recently shared by the CSU Rams on their Instagram account, Lesnar mentioned how tough it was to get back to number one again. In her words,

Trending

"My last page of me, and I'm going to just have fun. That's the process. I actually came in here and I was like, I'm going to do this thing. I walked in here with confidence. I was calm. I had won before. It's been taking a while to get back to number one again. A lot of emotion. Very, very happy. A lot of hard work. A lot of dedication. And then just executing. And not thinking. Not overthinking. Not doing too much. And I think that's what it is."

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya, had won the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships title in the women's shot put last year. She has also won the Mountain West Conference title four consecutive times.

Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya pens emotional message as she bids goodbye to CSU

Brock Lesnar's daughter pens an emotional message for CSU as she leaves after NCAA win [Image Source: Getty]

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya, shared an emotional message for CSU after the NCAA title victory. The 23-year-old shot putter will be leaving Colorado State University after an eventful collegiate career.

Lesnar wrote in the emotional Instagram post,

"Forever a RAM 💚Just like that, my CSU chapter comes to a close. This journey has been full of challenges, growth, and unforgettable moments—and I’m so thankful for it all. From day one, I gave this sport everything I had. Becoming a 2x national champion in the shot put didn’t come easy, but every rep, every setback, and every breakthrough was worth it," she wrote.

Interestingly, Brock Lesnar had a pivotal role in recruiting Mya, as per her coach Brian Bedard's admission. Bedard shared a funny anecdote about how he almost dismissed the WWE legend when he said,

"I didn't actually recruit Mya from high school. I get a call from this guy named Brock. My answer machine called, 'This is Brock Lesnar, and my daughter is a pretty good thrower out of Minnesota.' I’m thinking, I don’t know who the Brock is. I don’t follow WWE."

Though Brock Lesnar hasn't given an official confirmation, there are strong rumors that the WWE legend will be returning to the ring after a long time. He had last played in WWE in August 2023, following which he has been on a sabbatical.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Pandey Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.



He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.



He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.



Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.



When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language. Know More