Brock Lesnar's daughter receives massive welcome at CSU as she joins 'Walk of Champions'

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya, received a massive welcome at her alma mater, i.e., Colorado State University. The shotputter joined the 'Walk of Champions' organized by the institution.Lesnar recently attended a college football match organized between Colorado State Rams and the Northern Colorado Bears at the Sonny Lubick Field at Hughes Stadium in Fort Collins, Colorado. The shot putter was honored alongside a few other collegiate champions by the CSU under the 'Walk of Champions'.The official Instagram page of Colorado State University shared some glimpses from the occasion. The Instagram post was captioned as,&quot;Congratulations to the Class of 2025 Walk of Champions! 🏆 #Relentless x #CSURams&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLesnar had previously shared an update about her return to Colorado State University. The shotputter will be returning to the CSU as a trainer for the winter session. Lesnar posted about the same on her Instagram story as she wrote in the caption,&quot;Mark your calendar! I will be helping the CSU Winter Throws Camp!! January 10th-11th. I will share the registration link soon!&quot;Brock Lesnar's daughter was last seen in action at the USATF Nationals held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. With a best attempt of 18.51m, Mya Lesnar finished eighth overall.Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya talked about living up to her father's legacy as a collegiate championMya Lesnar talks about maintaining her father's legacy [Image Source: Getty]Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya, opened up about maintaining her father's legacy as a collegiate champion. In her interview with the Colorado State Rams after the NCAA Outdoor Championships in June 2025, the 23-year-old shot putter revealed,“I don't think it's set in yet, but I am very, very happy with the progress that I've made at CSU. Honestly I would not be where I am without Brian Bedard. Obviously family and teammates but 100% this goes to my coach and a lot of ups and downs that we've had together and worked through together. We have the best relationship and I honestly owe him.” [4:05 onwards]Brock Lesnar had won the gold medal as a heavyweight wrestler for the Minnesota Golden Gophers in 2000. His daughter, Mya, emulated the feat at the 2024 NCAA Indoor Championships, where she also won the gold medal. Mya Lesnar went a step ahead and ended her collegiate career on a high note this year, as she won a gold medal in the women's shot put event at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.