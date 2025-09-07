  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Brock Lesnar
  • Brock Lesnar's daughter receives massive welcome at CSU as she joins 'Walk of Champions'

Brock Lesnar's daughter receives massive welcome at CSU as she joins 'Walk of Champions'

By Animesh Pandey
Published Sep 07, 2025 04:06 GMT
Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya receives a massive welcome at the CSU [Image Source : Instagram]

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya, received a massive welcome at her alma mater, i.e., Colorado State University. The shotputter joined the 'Walk of Champions' organized by the institution.

Ad

Lesnar recently attended a college football match organized between Colorado State Rams and the Northern Colorado Bears at the Sonny Lubick Field at Hughes Stadium in Fort Collins, Colorado. The shot putter was honored alongside a few other collegiate champions by the CSU under the 'Walk of Champions'.

The official Instagram page of Colorado State University shared some glimpses from the occasion. The Instagram post was captioned as,

"Congratulations to the Class of 2025 Walk of Champions! 🏆 #Relentless x #CSURams"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Lesnar had previously shared an update about her return to Colorado State University. The shotputter will be returning to the CSU as a trainer for the winter session. Lesnar posted about the same on her Instagram story as she wrote in the caption,

"Mark your calendar! I will be helping the CSU Winter Throws Camp!! January 10th-11th. I will share the registration link soon!"
Ad

Brock Lesnar's daughter was last seen in action at the USATF Nationals held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. With a best attempt of 18.51m, Mya Lesnar finished eighth overall.

Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya talked about living up to her father's legacy as a collegiate champion

Mya Lesnar talks about maintaining her father&#039;s legacy [Image Source: Getty]
Mya Lesnar talks about maintaining her father's legacy [Image Source: Getty]

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya, opened up about maintaining her father's legacy as a collegiate champion. In her interview with the Colorado State Rams after the NCAA Outdoor Championships in June 2025, the 23-year-old shot putter revealed,

Ad
“I don't think it's set in yet, but I am very, very happy with the progress that I've made at CSU. Honestly I would not be where I am without Brian Bedard. Obviously family and teammates but 100% this goes to my coach and a lot of ups and downs that we've had together and worked through together. We have the best relationship and I honestly owe him.” [4:05 onwards]
Ad
youtube-cover

Brock Lesnar had won the gold medal as a heavyweight wrestler for the Minnesota Golden Gophers in 2000. His daughter, Mya, emulated the feat at the 2024 NCAA Indoor Championships, where she also won the gold medal. Mya Lesnar went a step ahead and ended her collegiate career on a high note this year, as she won a gold medal in the women's shot put event at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

About the author
Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey

Twitter icon

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications