  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • "Broke my, kind of curse of three" - Summer McIntosh expresses joy after achieving major milestone at World Aquatics Championships 

"Broke my, kind of curse of three" - Summer McIntosh expresses joy after achieving major milestone at World Aquatics Championships 

By Janhavi Shinde
Published Aug 04, 2025 06:16 GMT
Singapore 2025 World Aquatics Championships - Day 22: Swimming - Source: Getty
Summer McIntosh of Team Canada at the Singapore 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore. (Photo by Getty Images)

Following her impressive run at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, Summer McIntosh expressed her joy in achieving a career-defining feat. She secured four gold medals at the recent Championships.

Ad

McIntosh dominated the 200m butterfly, 200m medley, 400m freestyle, and 400m medley events. The Canadian swimmer also bagged a bronze medal in the 800m freestyle. She registered championship records in the 200m butterfly and 400m medley events, with 2:01.99 and 4:25.78, respectively.

By winning five medals at the world championships stage, she joined the elite group, including Michael Phelps, Caeleb Dressel, and Ryan Lochte, to have earned the feat. She became the third woman to have won four gold medals at the stage.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In an interview with CBC Olympics following the feat, McIntosh expressed her pride and joy in her performance while stating that she has 'broken the curse of three' and stated her goal of winning five medals in the upcoming meets.

"Overall happy with this World Championships. I have to be. Four golds is something that I've never achieved at the world stage before. I broke my, kind of curse of three. Everything comes in three, but now everything comes in four and hopefully I can push to for everything to come in fives."
Ad

She added:

"Even though I fell short of my goal in the 200m fly and overall with the gold medal count, I mean it's not a failure whatsoever. Four golds is four golds, and I have amazing takeaways and so many lessons that I can learn from this meet."
Ad

Summer McIntosh collected three gold medals at the Paris Olympics.

Summer McIntosh opens up about winning multiple medals at a single championship

Summer McIntosh at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore. (Photo by Getty Images)
Summer McIntosh at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore. (Photo by Getty Images)

Amid her victorious run at the 2025 World Championships, Summer McIntosh opened up on earning multiple medals at a single championship. She highlighted how, while swimming the last few meters of the 400m freestyle, she was already thinking of winning her next race.

Ad
"I think tonight is the biggest night of the meet for me," she said. "In the last 100 [of the 400 free final] I was already thinking about the 200 IM, which is probably bad, but being able to manage that and mentally compartmentalise each race individually is a really important skill that I've learnt over this past couple of years. I swam 400m, had a fruit bar, got dressed and went back to the ready room!"
Ad

She added:

"I think I'm in the best shape of my life, and now I just have to put that into all of my races." (Olympics.com)

So far in her career, McIntosh has earned 13 World Championships medals.

About the author
Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.

She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.

Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.

If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications