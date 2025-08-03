Summer McIntosh joins Michael Phelps in rare feat with impressive outing at World Aquatics Championships 2025

Summer McIntosh has achieved a remarkable feat in her career after winning the 400m medley gold medal on the eighth day of the World Aquatics Championships. The Canadian swimmer clocked a Championship record time of 4:25.78 on Sunday to win this race.

Notably, this was McIntosh's fourth gold medal of this Singapore event and fifth overall. She had won gold medals in the 400m free, 200m medley, and 200m butterfly, and a bronze in the 800m free earlier in the competition, making it five in the tournament, and is the only one to achieve it after Michael Phelps and Sarah Sjostrom.

With this impressive campaign, McIntosh also joined an elite list of swimmers featuring greats such as Phelps, Caeleb Dressel, and Ryan Lochte to win four World Championships gold medals in a single edition.

On Sunday, Summer McIntosh also raced the Women's 4x100m relay for Canada, but her team missed the podium after finishing fifth. Neutral Athletes B, France, USA, and Italy finished ahead of Canada in the race. After the 2025 event, McIntosh's tally in the competition includes 13 medals, including 8 gold medals.

Summer McIntosh expressed her feelings after defeat in the 800m freestyle race during the 2025 World Aquatics Championships

Summer McIntosh expressed her emotions after facing a defeat against Katie Ledecky and Lani Pallister in the 800m freestyle event on Saturday, August 2. Notably, this remained her only individual defeat in the competition.

Speaking after her race, McIntosh said that this was not the kind of performance she was expecting, but she has the belief that she can perform much better in this new event. Additionally, the Canadian swimmer also congratulated Ledecky for her victory and called her an inspiration. She said (via CBC Sports, 3:51 onwards):

"That was not the race I wanted, just personally my time, how I executed anything. It is a new event for me and I gave it 10% more focus than I have in the past. So, this is just the beginning and I have lots of time in my career to do better at it. Whether I decide to keep doing this, I don't know, it's not my favorite event. I just want to say congrats to Katie, she's been an inspiration of mine."

Despite her defeat in the 800m free, the bronze she bagged was her first medal at this year's World Aquatics Championships event.

