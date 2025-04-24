Brooke Nuneviller drops a four-word reaction as her brother leads Mater Dei high school to historic victory

Brooke Nuneviller made her feelings known about her brother, Jake Nuneviller, leading Mater Dei High School to a historic accomplishment. Brooke is competing in the ongoing 2025 volleyball season for the Omaha Supernovas.

The outside hitter was last seen in action on April 19, 2025, at the CHI Health Center, where they squared off against the Atlanta Vibe. The opponent claimed the victory with a score of 27-25, 25-19, and 25-18, as this match garnered another five-figure fan base, marking another historic crowd hosted by the Supernovas.

Brooke is preparing for her next match, and amid this, her brother, Jake, led his school Mater Dei Boys' volleyball team to a historic victory. This team etched its name in history books by claiming the Trinity League for its fifth season in a row. It is the longest league championship streak in Mater Dei HS Boys Volleyball history.

Sharing this feat on her Instagram story, Brooke Nuneviller dropped a four-word reaction for his brother, Jake. She wrote:

"EEEEE GO BROTHA GO."

Nuneviller’s Instagram story

A few days ago, Nuneviller and the other Supernovas players, including Lindsay Krause, Natalia Valentin-Anderson, and others, were seen interacting with fans after locking horns with the Orlando Valkyries. Along with this, they also gifted them t-shirts and gave autographs on posters as well.

Brooke Nuneviller opened up about her journey from high school to pro volleyball

Brooke Nuneviller expressed her feelings about the journey she has navigated in volleyball, including claiming the title of the 4A State Championship. She shared an old video on her Instagram, showcasing the journey of her volleyball career from the very start.

Brooke opened up about being a part of the professional volleyball circuit by penning a note in the post's caption that read:

"I found this video today, and had to share… 13 years ago, when this young girl in middle school won her 4A state championship, I never would have thought this sport would take me to where I am today. Even two years ago, professional volleyball was something that most college girls never fully understood because their only possibility to play was to move their entire life overseas," Brooke Nuneviller wrote.

She added:

"We have the privilege to be the first of professional volleyball in this country and that is something I hold very close to my heart. I can’t wait to see how this sport takes off, and I could not be happier to be apart of it:) here’s to volleyball and the future of women in sport❤️ "

Brooke Nuneviller will next be seen competing for her team on April 25 on Kiewit Court at the CHI Health Center for a special Volleyball After Dark doubleheader.

