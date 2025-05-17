Brooke Nuneviller reacted to her brother, Jake Nuneviller's team winning the CIF Southern Section volleyball finals on Saturday. The Omaha Supernovas player recently played in the PVF playoffs.
Nuneviller's team competed in the finals of the League One Volleyball (LOVB) inaugural season, where her team squared off against Austin. The latter won the clash with a score of 25-19, 25-22, and 25-23.
Nuneviller was last seen in action on May 9, when she and her team competed against Indy Ignite in Las Vegas at the Lee's Family Forum in Nevada. Indy Ignite dominated this showdown with a score of 2-3.
While Nuneviller is gearing up for her upcoming matches, her brother Jake's volleyball team, Mater Dei High School, became the CIF Southern Section champions. They bested the Peninsula side in the finals to win their first CIF Division 1 title since 2011. This feat captured Nuneviller's attention, who lauded his brother for the win on her Instagram story.
She reshared the team's Instagram post about the win on her story and dropped a two-word reaction that read:
"Congrats brotha @jnuneviller."
This isn't the first time Brooke has showered praise on his brother for his volleyball skills. A few weeks ago, she also lauded Jake Nuneviller for leading his team to a historic victory by claiming the Trinity League for the fifth season in a row. It is the longest league championship streak in the history of Mater Dei High School boys' volleyball.
Brooke Nuneviller made her feelings known about playing pro volleyball for her team
Brooke Nuneviller opened up about competing for the Omaha Supernovas in the Pro Volleyball Federation. Earlier this year, she shared a post on Instagram, uploading a picture of herself in her volleyball jersey and penning a heartfelt note in the caption, making her feelings known about wearing a professional jersey in the USA.
Along with this, she also extended gratitude toward her family, friends, and her supporters. She wrote:
"I want to start off by saying how little me never would have thought I’d have the opportunity to wear a profesional jersey in the USA."
Brooke Nuneviller added:
"It is an understatement to say that I am thankful. Not only for the people behind this league, but for the family, friends, and devoted supporters that will continue to let volleyball athletes live out their professional dreams in the states. I promise that I will never take a single day for granted."
Brooke Nuneviller recently also penned a short message on her Instagram story, expressing her gratitude for receiving the opportunity to play pro volleyball in the US.