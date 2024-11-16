"By far the most entertaining match last night" - Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek give their takes on Amanda Serrano-Katie Taylor boxing clash

Track athletes Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek have shared their thoughts on the boxing match between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor on Friday. This comes just a few hours after the conclusion of the contest that saw Taylor beat Serrano over a disputed decision.

The Irish boxer beat Serrano 95-94 to retain her lightweight title at the AT&T stadium. However, in contrast to the result, Serrano was the more dominant of the two in the bout statistically.

The Puerto Rican hit 324 punches on Taylor, who in return managed just 217 which led to a stir of debates among the fans and critics over this decision. Serrano took to her X (formerly Twitter) handle to open up about this issue and shared her thoughts in a post.

100m Olympic champion Noah Lyles reacted to this post and stated that despite his little knowledge of boxing, he feels that Serrano was the winner of the match. Lyles also mentioned that he and his fiancée Junelle Bromfield have become fans of the Puerto Rican boxer after the bout on Friday. He wrote:

"I’m very new to boxing so idk how it works but it looked like to me you definitely won. By far the most entertaining match last night. Me and my fiancé are new fans!"

Lyles' track compatriot Bednarek was also in full praise of Serrano and Taylor's match and revealed that he has become a new fan. The 200m Olympic silver medalist also claimed that Serrano was 'robbed' with this disputed decision.

"Serrano vs Taylor - SAVAGE FIGHT. Serrano definitely got robbed. Respect to her. I’m a new fan," Bednarek wrote.

Kenny Bednarek opened up on beating countrymate Noah Lyles at the 2024 Olympic Games

Noah Lyles after his Men's 200m victory at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest (Image via: Getty Images)

Kenny Bednarek recently commented on his victory against Noah Lyles during the men's 200m final of the 2024 quadrennial event. Bednarek clinched the silver medal in the race while Lyles won the bronze.

In the recently released second part of the track docuseries, SPRINT, Bednarek revealed that he was not happy even after beating Lyles as he couldn't clinch the gold medal. He said (via Pulse Sports Kenya):

"I did beat Noah but I still didn't accomplish what I wanted. I didn't get the gold."

Even though Bednarek defeated Lyles over the 200m distance, the latter got the better of the Oklahoma native in the 100m. Over the 100m distance, Lyles clinched the gold medal while Bednarek finished seventh.

