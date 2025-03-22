"Can’t believe he’s allowed to wrestle" "Guy is unbelievable"- Fans divided as Gable Steveson advances to finals of NCAA D1 Wrestling Championships

Gable Steveson continued his dominance at the NCAA Wrestling Championships and qualified to compete in the men's 285lbs division finals. The American athlete is set to compete against Wyatt Hendrickson of Oklahoma State for the ultimate title.

Steveson defeated Cohlton Schultz of Arizona State by technical fall with a score of 20-5. He defeated the fourth-seed Owen Trephan in the semifinals by a 13-5 major decision to confirm his berth in the finals of the NCAA Division I Championships 2025 in a quest for his third National Title.

Fans were impressed by the American wrestler's comeback after nearly a three-year hiatus and expressed their thoughts on X. However, some fans expressed disappointment in Steveson's participation in the prestigious competition and highlighted aspects that could have been avoided.

"He retired from wrestling couldn’t cut in Wwe and nfl. Can’t believe he’s allowed to wrestle," wrote a fan.

"Moved through Schultz like a hot knife on butter," another fan chimed in.

"There’s no debate…Steveson is the most dominant wrestler in the NCAA," tweeted another fan.

Here are some more fan reactions:

"Refused to shake Rutgers wrestler's hand after match, just glared at him. Not something I would expect from a Hodge contender," another fan chimed in.

"Shultz is a hell of a wrestler but Gable is on another level," tweeted another fan.

Gable Steveson on returning to the NCAA Circuit

Gable Steveson during at the Buffalo Bills Mandatory Minicamp - Source: Getty

Gable Steveson expressed his thoughts about returning to the NCAA circuit in an interview with Flo Wrestling ahead of the NCAA Division 1 wrestling Championships. The American athlete had returned after a three-year hiatus as he pursued his dreams in the NCAA.

Steveson revealed he was ready to put his best foot forward and compete again. He expressed his excitement in returning to the center stage and continuing to do something that he does best.

"I mean, I just had a good practice. Yeah. Nothing too crazy going through my mind right now, it's just a big stadium, I like it, bright lights, it's cool, I like the bright lights and I've been here before, done this before, ready to do it again. It's just a big stadium, I like it, bright lights, it's cool, I like the bright lights. Been here before. Done this before. I'm ready to do it again," he said.

Gable Steveson will compete in the NCAA Division I Championships finals in Philadelphia on Saturday, March 22.

