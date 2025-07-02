"Can‘t wait for what‘s to come" - Alica Schmidt shares highlights from June while preparing for rest of outdoor season

German middle distance runner Alica Schmidt recently shared highlights from June while preparing for the rest of the outdoor season. The 26-year-old Olympian had previously ran her personal best in the 800m race at an athletic event in Geneva a couple of weeks ago.

Schmidt uploaded several photos of her June adventures on her Instagram profile. One of the photos featured a magazine stand, which included the Women's Health magazine edition, where Schmidt appeared on the cover photo.

The German middle distance runner wrote in the caption of her Instagram post,

"Bye June 🌞 made so many memories last month, can‘t wait for what‘s to come ✨"

Schmidt previously reacted to the moment when she clocked her personal best timing of 2:04.51 minutes at the athletic meet in Geneva. The German runner posted her thoughts on Instagram as she wrote,

"Anzeige/ Yaay I ran a personal best over the 800m today🙌🏼🥰 one step into the right direction ✨".

Schmidt was last seen in action at the Ostrava Golden Spike athletic meet. The German runner finished fifth overall in the 800m event, with an overall timing of 2:05.06 minutes.

When Alica Schmidt opened up balancing her careers as an athlete and a model

Alica Schmidt opens up about her financial struggles while balancing her careers [Image Source : Getty]

Alica Schmidt once talked about balancing her careers as an athlete, as well as a model. In an interview with the Olympics website in 2022, the German runner talked about athletes doing side jobs for financial gains as she mentioned,

"It's good for all us athletes to be active on social media in order to get sponsors. It's not easy, especially in Germany to live from athletics. So a lot of athletes have to do another job to live from that and do the training. And yeah that's a great thing to do a social media on the side so you can get some more sponsors."

The German runner further added,

"Sometimes it's not that easy, the training is, of course, the main focus and all other things come behind that. But I also love to do some model jobs or take the people with me on social media. It's a big hobby of mine and I love to do that. But the main focus is sports."

Alica Schmidt had participated at the Paris Olympics last year. She had represented the German team in women's 4x400m relay, as well as the mixed 4x400m relay event, where Germany did not proceed beyond the preliminaries.

