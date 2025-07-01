“Nothing better”- Alica Schmidt makes feelings known about latest training session amid outdoor season

Alica Schmidt opened up about her recent training session amid the ongoing 2025 outdoor season. The German has transitioned from her traditional 400m race to the 800m dash this year.

Schmidt was last seen in action at the Ostrava Golden Spike, where she ran in the 800m and earned a fifth-place finish by clocking a time of 2:05.06. Ahead of this, she also competed at the Atleticageneve, where she delivered one of the best performances of the 2025 season, securing a second-place finish with a personal best performance of 2:04:51.

The German athlete trained for the 800m for the 2025 season by attending a high-altitude training camp in South Africa, and following this, she visited France for another training camp. She frequently shares updates about her training sessions on social media, and most recently, she made her feelings known about her recent workout for the upcoming events of the season.

She shared a selfie on her Instagram story, where she was seen sitting on the track, and penned a note, making her feelings known about the training session. She wrote:

"Sunny, hot & a speed session🌞❤️‍🔥 nothing better," wrote Alica Schmidt.

Schmidt’s Instagram story

Ahead of competing at the Ostrava Golden Spike meet, Schmidt enjoyed a day at Villa Contessa and uploaded glimpses of the outing on her social media.

When Alica Schmidt opened up about financial struggles while handling both athletics and a modeling career

Alica Schmidt once sat for a conversation with Olympics in 2022, where she made her feelings known about how she handles her financial struggles while juggling between athletics and modeling. She revealed the significance of social media, stating that it helps the athletes in getting sponsors, and also opened up about how she takes time out of her athletics career for her modeling career.

Talking about all athletes doing a side job for financial gain, she said:

"It's good for all us athletes to be active on social media in order to get sponsors. It's not easy, especially in Germany to live from athletics. So a lot of athletes have to do another job to live from that and do the training. And yeah that's a great thing to do a social media on the side so you can get some more sponsors," said Alica Schmidt.

She added:

"Sometimes it's not that easy, the training is, of course, the main focus and all other things come behind that. But I also love to do some model jobs or take the people with me on social media. It's a big hobby of mine and I love to do that. But the main focus is sports."

Ahead of the 2025 season, Alica Schmidt competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she fell short of earning a podium in all the events she ran in.

