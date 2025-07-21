  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Caroline Wozniacki gets "jealous" as Lindsey Vonn shares highlights from Morgan Wallen's concert

Caroline Wozniacki gets "jealous" as Lindsey Vonn shares highlights from Morgan Wallen's concert

By Amitha Reji George
Published Jul 21, 2025 16:39 GMT
Lindsey Vonn
Caroline Wozniacki and Lindsey Vonn, Source - Getty

Lindsey Vonn gave fans a peek into her weekend, sharing moments from country music star Morgan Wallen’s "I’m the Problem" tour stop in Glendale, Arizona. Vonn attended the concert at State Farm Stadium with her sister, Karin Kildow.

Ad

Before heading to the concert, Vonn attended the 2025 ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 16, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. She attended the awards ceremony with her sister and was nominated in the “Best Comeback Performance” category, alongside Gabriel Landeskog, Suni Lee, and Mallory Swanson. Lee ultimately took home the award for her inspiring return at the Paris Olympics after battling kidney disease.

Following the ESPYs, the sisters made their way to Arizona for a weekend of music. On Monday, July 21, Lindsey Vonn shared highlights from the concert, including selfies with Karin and shots of the performance on Instagram.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Vonn sported a country theme and wore a dark brown sleeveless top paired with jeans and a wide-brimmed cowboy hat. She captioned the Instagram post, writing:

“Sister night at the @morganwallen concert!! My Country Era is in full swing now! 💃🏼🤠 Also @ellalangleymusic crushed it!! What a night!!”
Ad

The post caught the attention of close friend and tennis star Caroline Wozniacki, who replied:

“So jealous!!!”
Screenshot of comments (IG/@lindseyvonn)
Screenshot of comments (IG/@lindseyvonn)

Lindsey Vonn also shared a reel capturing the energy of the night, showing her singing along and dancing with the crowd.

Ad
“A few hours in Arizona for @morganwallen with my sister … and yes, I’m ‘that girl’ that was belting out every word to every song… and I loved it! 💃🏼🤠❤️"
Ad

While currently in her off-season, the 40-year-old skier remains committed to her training and has not paused her workout sessions. Vonn concluded her comeback season earlier this year with a podium finish.

"I'm really excited for Cortina"- Lindsey Vonn sets her sights on the 2026 Winter Olympics

Team USA Photo Shoot - Source: Getty
Team USA Photo Shoot - Source: Getty

In an interview with People magazine (July 2025), Lindsey Vonn shared her thoughts on the upcoming Winter Games. The American skier made a remarkable comeback to the sport in late 2024 after initially retiring in 2019.

Ad

At 40, she secured a podium finish in the Super-G at the 2025 FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals in Idaho, becoming the oldest female alpine skier to make a podium finish at the World Cup.

Looking ahead to the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics, Vonn shared

“Feeling great, ready to be locked down training in the coming weeks. I don't feel my age, and I'm really excited for Cortina.”

Lindsey Vonn currently holds three Olympic medals, including a gold in Downhill from the Vancouver 2010 Winter Games.

About the author
Amitha Reji George

Amitha Reji George

I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications