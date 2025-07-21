Caroline Wozniacki gets "jealous" as Lindsey Vonn shares highlights from Morgan Wallen's concert

Lindsey Vonn gave fans a peek into her weekend, sharing moments from country music star Morgan Wallen’s &quot;I’m the Problem&quot; tour stop in Glendale, Arizona. Vonn attended the concert at State Farm Stadium with her sister, Karin Kildow.Before heading to the concert, Vonn attended the 2025 ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 16, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. She attended the awards ceremony with her sister and was nominated in the “Best Comeback Performance” category, alongside Gabriel Landeskog, Suni Lee, and Mallory Swanson. Lee ultimately took home the award for her inspiring return at the Paris Olympics after battling kidney disease.Following the ESPYs, the sisters made their way to Arizona for a weekend of music. On Monday, July 21, Lindsey Vonn shared highlights from the concert, including selfies with Karin and shots of the performance on Instagram.Vonn sported a country theme and wore a dark brown sleeveless top paired with jeans and a wide-brimmed cowboy hat. She captioned the Instagram post, writing:“Sister night at the @morganwallen concert!! My Country Era is in full swing now! 💃🏼🤠 Also @ellalangleymusic crushed it!! What a night!!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post caught the attention of close friend and tennis star Caroline Wozniacki, who replied:“So jealous!!!”Screenshot of comments (IG/@lindseyvonn)Lindsey Vonn also shared a reel capturing the energy of the night, showing her singing along and dancing with the crowd.“A few hours in Arizona for @morganwallen with my sister … and yes, I’m ‘that girl’ that was belting out every word to every song… and I loved it! 💃🏼🤠❤️&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile currently in her off-season, the 40-year-old skier remains committed to her training and has not paused her workout sessions. Vonn concluded her comeback season earlier this year with a podium finish.&quot;I'm really excited for Cortina&quot;- Lindsey Vonn sets her sights on the 2026 Winter OlympicsTeam USA Photo Shoot - Source: GettyIn an interview with People magazine (July 2025), Lindsey Vonn shared her thoughts on the upcoming Winter Games. The American skier made a remarkable comeback to the sport in late 2024 after initially retiring in 2019.At 40, she secured a podium finish in the Super-G at the 2025 FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals in Idaho, becoming the oldest female alpine skier to make a podium finish at the World Cup.Looking ahead to the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics, Vonn shared“Feeling great, ready to be locked down training in the coming weeks. I don't feel my age, and I'm really excited for Cortina.”Lindsey Vonn currently holds three Olympic medals, including a gold in Downhill from the Vancouver 2010 Winter Games.