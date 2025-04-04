Carter Starocci drops 3-word reaction ahead of Purler Wrestling headquarters visit for clinic

Carter Starocci dropped his reaction to him conducting a wrestling clinic in Missouri with Purler Wrestling. Starocci represented Penn State Univeristy through his collegiate career. He recently added to his already impressive career by becoming the first ever wrestler to win five NCAA Championships. The 24-year-old is regarded as one of the finest college wrestlers in the country.

Purler Wrestling academy was founded by Nick Purler, an NCAA All-American. It is one of the largest wrestling schools in the United States, with 34 of its students becoming All-Americans in 2022-23. Its students have also earned over $4 million in college wrestling scholarships. In a post shared on its offical Instagram account, Purler announced that Starocci would be hosting a wrestling clinic at its headquarters in Missouri.

"Carter will cover a technique session, followed by a live wrestling session. Then, sit the athletes down and do an in-depth discussion on developing belief on oneself, confidence, controlling our emotions, and the PSYCHOLOGY that helped him to become the most feared and respected wrestler in recent memory."

Starocci shared his reaction to the post on an Instagram story, writing:

"Missouri on Saturday."

Still taken from Starocci's Instagram (Source: @carterstarocci/Instagram)

Starocci is set to head the wrestling clinic on April 5th, following his recent win at the NCAA Championships.

A look back at Carter Starocci's college career

Carter Starocci at the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships - (Image via Getty)

Following his fifth-consecutive title win, Carter Starocci ended his collegiate career in the best way possible as he looks to transition to a professional freestyle wrestling career. Born in Pennsylvania, Starocci attended Cathedral Prep School in Pennsylvania, where he served as captain for four years and won multiple state titles.

In his redshirt season for Penn State University, went unbeaten during the year. In the following year, he won the 2021 NCAA Championship during his first ever trip to an NCAA tournament.

Starocci went on to win two more NCAA titles in his sophmore and junior seasons, before winning his fourth straight NCAA Championship in his senior season. He posted an overall record of 17-2, with two losses only coming because of injury defaults.

After winning his fifth NCAA Championship, Starocci ended his collegiate career as it was his fifth and final year of eligibility. He has previously spoken about a pro career in wrestling, and has discussed his approach with his head coach Cael Sanderson and assistant coach Casey Cunningham.

