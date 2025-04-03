"Another thing to be the best for half a decade"- Carter Starocci makes feelings known after dominance in NCAA career

Carter Starocci expressed his thoughts after consistently dominating the NCAA circuit for five years. The American athlete revealed that it is difficult to remain at the forefront of a dynamic sport like wrestling. However, he shared how his upbringing and mindset have played an integral role in this success.

Starocci announced his decision to return to Penn State for a fifth year, revealing his intentions of winning the NCAA Wrestling Championships again and etching his name in the history books. Since the beginning of the 2025 wrestling season, Carter Starocci has displayed prowess in every match as he inched closer to his goal of winning the NCAA Wrestling Championship Title.

After successfully achieving his goal of winning the NCAA Wrestling Championship title, Carter Starocci expressed his thoughts about his dominance over half a decade in a detailed Instagram video. The American athlete revealed that his mindset, as well as undergoing tough workout routines since his childhood, helped him to face challenges fiercely and emerge victorious.

"It's one thing to be the best for one year, two years, but it's another thing to be the best for half a decade. I feel that a lot of times I get asked,' Oh, do you have a target on your back' and this and that, but for me, that's the whole way around. Like for us, we guys are always hunting, and that's kind of how we approach it. Yeah, I mean, that's everything. That's kind of how I'm brought up," he said.

"My roots have always played a big part, and just when I was younger, all of our training was really hard, tiring, and tough and challenging. That's kind of what I still bring to the table now," he added.

Furthermore, he thanked his team for playing an integral role in helping him navigate challenges and succeed.

Carter Starocci on competing for titles and money

Carter Starocci celebrates at the 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling Championship - Source: Getty

In another Instagram post, Carter Starocci spoke about what drives him to compete at the highest level. He shared that while money and winning titles were never his motivation, the desire to improve and push his limits meant the most to him.

Moreover, he revealed that he becomes a different person whenever he steps on the mat.

"It’s funny—people think the best part of reaching the top is the titles and the money. Finishing my college career stacking up every title possible, 9 Total National Championships? Yeah, that’s fun. Not gonna lie lol. But that’s not what drives me," he wrote.

Furthermore, he expressed how he had fallen in love with improving himself and putting forth his best performance.

