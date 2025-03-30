"That’s not what drives me"- Carter Starocci makes stance clear on competing for money and winning multiple title after dominating NCAA circuit

Carter Starocci expressed his thoughts about popular notions regarding competing, earning a lot of money, and winning major titles after reaching the pinnacle of the NCAA wrestling circuit. The American athlete revealed that these factors don't drive him; however, getting up in the morning and pushing himself to his utmost limit, as well as enjoying the process of getting better, are things that motivate him to continue every day.

The 24-year-old returned to Penn State for his fifth year and extended his dominance in all of his matches leading up to the NCAA wrestling Championships. Carter Starocci defeated Northern Iowa's Parker Keckeisen with a score of 4-1 to win the Championship title for a fifth consecutive time.

Right after winning the ultimate NCAA Championship title, Starocci revealed his plans to return to the gym and continue his practice. He expressed his thoughts in a detailed Instagram post about concluding his college career with a victorious run and aspects of the sport that drive him.

"It’s funny—people think the best part of reaching the top is the titles and the money. Finishing my college career stacking up every title possible, 9 Total National Championships? Yeah, that’s fun. Not gonna lie lol. But that’s not what drives me," he wrote.

"What really gets me up early every morning and keeps me up late every night? The hunt. That’s everything to me. The battle within myself – how far am I willing to go? It reveals who you are and what you stand for. Way bigger than any sport or accolade. That’s the feeling I love. Not the trophies. Not the stats. Not the glory. Just the process – because that’s where the beauty lives. One thing is for sure: when the bright lights come on, no one does it better than me," he added.

Furthermore, Starocci revealed that he will continue his pursuits to get better every day and will now be looking forward to his next challenge.

Carter Starocci's self-motivating message before the NCAA finals

Carter Starocci at the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling Championship - Source: Getty

Carter Starocci penned a self-motivating message on Instagram just before he stepped on to compete in the finals of the NCAA Wrestling Championships. The American athlete reflected on his journey and revealed how he always loved to compete on the big stage as a wrestler.

Moreover, he expressed his belief in his hard work and commitment to the sport.

“They can’t stop you. You’d be so proud of where you are. You’ve always wanted to be an athlete on the biggest of stages and playing in the biggest moments. You always worked hard, you always believed. Tonight we show unshaken commitment and focus.Tonight we show what it is to dream. Tonight we arrive home, tonight we come alive. Thank You God.You win these matches before they start. It’s all in the eyes. They never lie," he wrote.

Furthermore, he shed light on the importance of visualization and using it as an effective tool while competing against some of the best wrestlers in the country.

