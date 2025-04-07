Carter Starocci pens emotional message as he bids goodbye to Penn State Wrestling after 5 years

Carter Starocci expressed his thoughts with an emotional message as he bid goodbye to Penn State Wrestling after five years. The American athlete thanked his coach and revealed that he had given his best every time he stepped on the mat to compete for the Nittany Lions.

After his high school career, Carter Starocci announced that he had committed to wrestle for the Nittany Lions and began his NCAA career in the 2020-21 season. He went on to win the NCAA Championship every year and extended his dominance in the circuit. However, despite strong performances in the NCAA circuit, he could not qualify for the Olympics on two occasions as he lost in the crucial U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials for the Tokyo and the Paris Olympics.

After winning his fifth consecutive NCAA title, Carter Starocci expressed his thoughts in an emotional farewell message.

The 5x NCAA champion reflected on his time as a part of the team and expressed his gratitude for being a part of such an accomplished program. Moreover, he thanked Penn State fans for their constant support and encouragement over the last five years.

"PSU wrestling banquet all wrapped up. My time is officially up. It was an honor to help lead these teams. Thank you Coach Cael for taking a chance on me and giving me the opportunity to be in your program. I gave it my all every time. Thank you Penn State, grateful forever. ❤️" he wrote.

Carter Starocci's message to Penn State fans after announcing his return for a fifth year

Carter Starocci at the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling Championship - Source: Getty

Carter Starocci penned a long message for Penn State fans as he announced his return to the university for his final year of NCAA eligibility. The American athlete revealed that despite winning the NCAA Wrestling Championships in 2024, he was not satisfied and hoped to build a legacy.

Moreover, he revealed how he hoped to dominate the circuit once again and wanted to see the Nittany Lions lift the NCAA Championship trophy.

“As everyone knows, this year was difficult as I had to deal with many things both on and off the mat. Even though this season ended with me on top of the podium, I was not satisfied,” he wrote.

“I'm here to take over. With one year of eligibility left, I want to end my collegiate career on my terms. Healthy, in style, and in a dominant fashion. With this in mind, I'm excited to announce that I will be returning to Penn State to bring another national title to State College, Pennsylvania,”he added.

Furthermore, he mentioned how his teammates had a significant impact on him and thanked them for their support.

