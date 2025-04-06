Carter Starocci reacts to appreciative message from Purler Wrestling founder after headquarters visit

Carter Starocci recently attended a wrestling clinic at Purler Wrestling Academy and expressed his positive sentiments to the head coach of the Academy, Nick Purler. The post featured profound appreciation towards Starocci's dedication to connecting with younger athletes and sharing his athletic wisdom.

Ad

Purler represented the Oklahoma State University wrestling program and won the Big 12 championship in 1994. He also earned NCAA All-American honors and was named to the 1994 All-Star Team. The five-time NCAA champion, Starocci, expressed his thoughts to Purler on Purler Wrestling's Instagram post, and wrote:

“My guy , I really appreciate the kind words !! Means a lot/ thank you for having me out . Looking forward to it again 💪🏽”

Ad

Trending

Screenshot of Purler Wrestling's Instagram post featuring Carter Starocci's comment | Credits: IG/purlerwrestling

Nick Purler, through Purler Wrestling's Instagram post, had shared:

Ad

"Carter, I was a huge fan, now I’m a bigger fan. Thank you for sharing your knowledge with 80+ athletes at the Purler Athletic Center. You’re as good with kids as anyone I’ve seen in 30+ years of coaching and my phone is blowing up with over the top happy parents."

Ad

During his high school career, Purler won two Junior National Championships. He now serves as the head of Purler Wrestling Academy, which has produced several prominent wrestlers over the years who have won national titles.

Starocci, meanwhile, enjoyed a storied college career with Penn State and recently made history by winning five straight NCAA titles.

Carter Starocci reflects on individual and team accomplishments in the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships

Carter Starocci at the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling Championship - Source: Getty

At the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships, Carter Starocci made history by defeating Northen Iowa's Parker Keckeisen in the 184-pound category to claim his fifth NCAA Title.

Ad

During his interview with FloWrestling in March 2025, the wrestler shared his thoughts on his and his team's overall success. He added:

Ad

“For me I'm really glad that our team won. I'm just super grateful that I'm at Penn State and so for me that stuff is way more important than winning five and and and not downplaying five I mean I love it, I'm grateful. The coaching staff, seriously those guys are really one of a kind and just for me just they've changed my life obviously in wrestling and outside of wrestling,” he shared [4:03 onwards]

With his fifth title win, the iconic wrestler cemented his legacy in the Penn State Nittany Lions wrestling program and NCAA collegiate wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More