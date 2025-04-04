Carter Starocci reacts as Penn State wrestler Connor Mirasola channels his famous mantra

Carter Starocci recently concluded his decorated collegiate wrestling career with the Penn State Nittany Lions. Through his Instagram story, the prominent wrestler shared his thoughts on wrestler Connor Mirasola using his well-known motto.

With Penn State, Starocci made history by winning five NCAA Division I Championships; he won four in the 174-pound category and his 2025 NCAA title in the 184-pound category. The Nittany Lion Wrestling Club representative has also won three Big Ten Conference championships.

Through his Instagram story, Starocci shared his thoughts as Penn State freshman Mirasola used his famous motto "All Day Work" in one of his Instagram posts. While backing up Mirasola's ability to achieve impressive feats, he mentioned:

“All Day from the future champ 💪🏽 @connor.mirasola”

Screenshot of Carter Starocci's Instagram story | Credits: IG/carterstarocci

Connor Mirasola is a talented wrestler who attended West Bend West High School and won four consecutive Wisconsin individual state titles. He also competed in the U.S. Olympic Trials, and lost to 2024 Olympic bronze medalist Aaron Brooks in the 86 kg category in the quarterfinals. Mirasola also participated in the Senior Nationals. At the 2024 U20 World Championships, he tied for the fifth position.

Carter Starocci was able to compete for the fifth title due to an extra year of eligibility given to the athletes who competed in the pandemic-affected 2020-21 season.

Carter Starocci reflects on his collegiate legacy at Penn State

Carter Starocci at the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling Championship - Source: Getty

The two-time PIAA State Champion, Carter Starocci, is leaving behind a historical legacy at the Penn State Wrestling program. He recently became the first wrestler to achieve five NCAA titles in college history. During an interview via USA Wrestling in March 2025, the wrestler expressed his profound commitment to resilience, consistency, and a strong work ethic.

He also reflected on how he wants to be remembered through his legacy while giving a strong message to the younger talents coming to Penn State. He mentioned:

“I think just a guy that just always led by example, always showed up and no matter the day, if you're hurt, injured, sad, no matter what, always putting your best foot forward and I think that's just something that I want these younger guys on the team to kind of keep. It's pushing for more and more and more. Just keep that Penn State dynasty going.” [2:58 onwards]

The five-time All-American wrestler was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2021 and was twice named to first team All-Big Ten.

