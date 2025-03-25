Carter Starocci, Spencer Lee, and more react as world champion Masanosuke Ono signs with Penn State

Reigning 61 kg world champion Masanosuke Ono recently announced that he had signed with Penn State University. Reacting to the news, Carter Starocci, Spencer Lee, and more congratulated the Japanese wrestler.

Ono rose to fame last year, after he won bronze at the Asian Championships in the 65 kg event, just a month after making his international debut. In September 2024, the wrestler was crowned the U20 61 kg world champion, and in October, he stormed to the 61 kg title at the Tirana World Championships.

On Monday, March 24, Masanosuke Ono announced that he had signed with Penn State University for the upcoming NCAA season, writing on Instagram:

“I signed to Penn State University to wrestle for the Nittany Lions! I am excited to learn folkstyle and to compete for PSU! I will work to become an NCAA champion and I am eager to work with Coach Cael, Coach Cody, Coach Nick Lee, and Coach Cunningham. I love State College and the culture in the wrestling room at Penn State. I am excited to compete for all the great PSU wrestling fans!”

Reacting to the news, Carter Starocci commented:

“Welcome to the killers.”

Spencer Lee added:

“This is pretty cool, congrats my friend.”

Several other wrestlers extended their wishes to Ono upon the announcement.

“Boom buddy, Nittany Lion for life,” Mitchell Messenbrink wrote.

“👀👀👀,” former PSU star Jason Nolf commented.

“Congrats brother, time to start sleeping in refress position,” World Champion Stevan Micic added.

“Underrated leg slipper,” Beau Bartlet wrote.

“Let’s freaking go,” Josh Bart chimed in to say.

Via Ono's Instagram comments section

While Ono has yet to officially announce the weight class he will compete in, fans can expect to see him in action in the 133 or 141-pound categories.

Carter Starocci makes history as the first five-time NCAA champion

Carter Starocci at the NCAA Division I Championships (Image Source: Getty)

Carter Starocci first joined the Penn State University wrestling team during the 2019-2020 season. He chose to redshirt during his first season with the team and made his debut on the mat in the 2020-2021 season, where he stormed to the NCAA championships crown as a freshman.

Starocci would defend his title in 2022, 2023, and 2024, to become the sixth wrestler in history to win four NCAA championships. Most recently, competing at the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships, the Nittany Lion stormed to his fifth national title, making him the first person in history to achieve this feat.

On the international level, Carter Starocci is the 2022 World U23 Championships bronze medalist in the 79 kg weight class.

