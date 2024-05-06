Carter Starroci breaks the news of his graduation days after announcing his comeback to Penn State for the fifth year as an NCAA Wrestler

Carter Starroci has returned to Penn State University for the fifth year since COVID-19 brushed one year off. His four-year undergraduate career ends in 2024 and he broke the news of his degree accomplishment.

Starroci has been the most promising NCAA wrestler, who concluded the 2023-24 season with his fourth national title as the sixth college wrestler in history. An unpleasant knee injury that he faced during a Nittany Lions and Edinboro match, tried to keep him off the ring, but his track history of nine dual-meet wins and a Journey Classic title, automatically qualified him for the NCAA Tournament as a top favorite.

A student of Recreation, Park and Tourism Management, his major subject, Carter Starroci was a senior in the 2023-24 year, which hints at an official graduation ceremony soon.

He took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to spell out the degree he takes pride in. The post reads:

"2024 The Pennsylvania State University Graduate #alumni"

Carter Starroci tried his luck at the US Olympic trials as well. In April, he stepped down from his usual 74 kgs and competed in 86 kgs. But U23 World finalist Trent Hidlay defeated him in the final round. Despite that, he has garnered fans globally for his illustrious NCAA career. He has three All-American titles and three Big Ten Championship titles, to name a few.

In the 2024-25, the 23-year-old wrestling champ will look to claim his fifth National title. A 2-0 victory over Ohio State and his status as a No.9 seed, he equaled Nittany Lions' Aaron Brooks, who is also qualified for the Olympics this year.

Carter Starroci urges fans for a fully occupied Beaver Stadium in November

Beaver Stadium graces the Penn State University campus, which the college football teams dominate. In 2019, it earned the title of the Ultimate Stadium by besting Kansas' Allen Fieldhouse on grounds of popularity. In 2016, a USA Today poll decided the stadium's status as the No.1 football stadium. But according to Starroci's recent X post, a wrestling match might also be looming, a debut of Penn State wrestling.

Carter Starroci wrote:

"Now let’s sell out the beaver stadium in November"

His statement asserted that he's geared up to take flight in the 2024-25 season in full form. Carter Starroci has been wrestling since the age of 3 and achieved four state placer positions and two PIAA State Champion titles during his high school years. In 2021, he attempted the US Olympic Trials for the first time, but champions Bo Nickal and Myles Martin didn't let him march forward.