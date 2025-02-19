Chloe Kim drops 3-word message as Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce comments on her social media game and X Games feat

Snowboarder Chloe Kim reacted to Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce giving a shoutout to her social media presence in a recent interview. Fraser-Pryce and Kim have bonded over their sporting passion, having enjoyed massive success in track and field and snowboarding, respectively.

Ad

Though away from track competitions now, Fraser-Pryce appears in events, shows, and podcasts, invests in giving back to the community through her eponymous foundation. She also endorses brands and campaigns for her brainchild, Afimi, a natural ingredients-based hair care brand in Jamaica.

Recently, the track icon sat with Instagram for a candid conversation, revealing her favorite athletes who are doing big on social media. She took the name of Chloe Kim, the 10-time X Games medalist, and the first female athlete to win two golds in her sport at the Winter Youth Olympics.

Ad

Trending

"I really love Chloe because Chloe and I are friends and I really love the content that she put together and I think one thing I have to give a big shout out to Chloe for the X Games Gold so congrats," Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce said.

Ad

Kim expressed her love for the Olympian in response, commenting:

"I LOVE YOU"

Fraser-Pryce reciprocated with heart-faced emojis and wrote:

"Stop It!"

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Chloe Kim show love to each other; Instagram - @realshellyannfp

At the 2025 X Games Aspen, Kim won her eighth X Games title in Superpipe, tying the legendary, Shaun White's record. The California-born became the first athlete to win titles in all four major events - Worlds, Olympics, Youth Olympics, and X Games.

Ad

Fraser-Pryce also gave a shoutout to Dina Asher-Smith for the quality of her Instagram posts and the lifestyle areas she explores.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce opened up about her favorite kind of content to post

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce at Montblanc Presents The Laureus World Sports Awards 2023 - (Source: Getty)

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has amassed global recognition as one of the most formidable Jamaican track athletes. The first Caribbean woman to win gold in the 100m at the 2008 Olympics was in the run for the 2024 Paris Olympics as well, but it was cut short due to an injury before the 100m semifinal.

Ad

Despite the heartbreak, Fraser-Pryce hasn't been away from social media, posting consistently about her life beyond track.

In an episode with Instagram, the 38-year-old talked about her love for reels over pictures since they depict a story.

"My favorite kind of content to post is reels. I think pictures is good but it's so still, it doesn't really show lots. With reels, you can put so many different things together that really tell a story."

Fraser-Pryce was the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year in 2023 and won several accolades across her storied career. She also gained the 'pocket rocket' title for her prowess on the track.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback