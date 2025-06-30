"Girls can play football too"- Simone Biles husband Jonathan Owens gives back to the community with special guidance to youth

Simone Biles' husband, Jonathan Owens, spent time with young players during the fourth edition of his annual youth football camp, an initiative aimed at giving back to the community. Biles, who has been a fixture at her husband's special events, was absent this time for career engagements.

Simone Biles' husband, Jonathan Owens, has been playing in the NFL for the Chicago Bears since 2024, following his one-year stint with the Green Bay Packers. He contributed scores to the winning feats of his team and recorded his second career interception and first since 2021 off the San Francisco 49ers' Brandon Allen in Week 14 of the NFL regular season.

Months later, he touched down at his alma mater, the Christian Brothers College High School, to host the fourth edition of his annual football youth camp. Owens engaged with young fans, mentoring and motivating them through various activities, as posted by Simone Biles' husband on his Instagram stories.

He tagged his school's Instagram page in his story, paired with a picture of the football ground.

"It's a beautiful day for some football @cadetfootball. Always a good feeling coming back to my Alma mater"

In one, he shared a video of the moment he shared with young players, passing the ball to them. Expressing pride in giving back to his community, he wrote:

"Such a blessing to be able to give back to my community, I dreamt of days like this. D2 -> NFL Never give up boys"

He also captured young girls matching up to the boys on the ground, and praised them, saying:

"Okay!!! Girls can play football too"

Owens giving back to the community as a mentor; Instagram - @jowens

Biles and Owens took their much-awaited honeymoon vacation to South Africa earlier this year. They also celebrated their second wedding anniversary in May.

Simone Biles once revealed her plans with husband Jonathan Owens if not bidding for the LA Olympics

Simone Biles and Owens at the Raising Cane's After Met Gala Lounge Serving Late-Night Chicken Fingers At Casa Cipriani In New York - (Source: Getty)

Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast of all time with 30 World medals, was a force to be reckoned with at the 2024 Paris Olympics, adding three golds and a silver to her repertoire. As the oldest gymnast to finish on top since Maria Gorokhovskaya in 1952, Biles has hinted at ending her chances of competing in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. She would rather spend time with her husband, Jonathan Owens, and support him in his career.

“I’m really trying to enjoy life, to spend time with my husband [NFL player Jonathan Owens)], go support him at his games, live my life as a woman. A lot of people think it’s just a one-year commitment but it truly is the four years leading up to the Olympics. It’s in LA it’s back in the States, which is so exciting. But if I’m going to compete again, I’m not so sure.”I’ve accomplished so much in my sport. For me to come back, it would really have to excite me.” (via L’Equipe)

Owens has been a constant supporter of Simone Biles at the Paris Olympics. He even showered love and praises for his wife as the latter received the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year and other honors.

