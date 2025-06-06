Christian Coleman reacts to Sha'Carri Richardson's emotional tribute to her mother

Christian Coleman recently reacted to Sha'Carri Richardson paying tribute to her biological mother Shayaria on her fourth death anniversary on Thursday, June 5. Richardson's mother passed away a week before the sprinter competed at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene.

Richardson was informed about her biological mother's death a few days before the Trials by a reporter. However, the sprinter showed great composure and competed at the Trials. Richardson earned her first Olympic spot after dominating the 100m race at the Trials with a timing of 10.86 seconds.

On her mother's fourth death anniversary, the Olympian marked her mother's memories by releasing balloons. She also paid her tribute to her late mother by penning a heartfelt note that read:

"4 years since my mother transitioned from this physical world, I am grateful for a mother that made decisions for me to be the young lady I am today 🕊️"

Her boyfriend Coleman expressed her feelings and showed his unwavering support for Richardson by leaving a few emojis in the comments section.

"🤍🤍🤍🙏🏾"

Screenshot of the Instagram post's comment section. (Image via Instagram@itsshacarri)

Sha'Carri Richardson resorted to prohibited substances after her mother's death. As such, the sprinter had to miss her first Olympics after she was suspended. Richardson and Coleman made their first appearance together at the 2024 USATF Night of Legends in December after both athletes competed at the Paris Olympics.

Sha'Carri Richardson expressed her feelings about being an important part of Nike's Think Tank

Sha'Carri Richardson attends the 2025 Met Gala in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

Sha'Carri Richardson collaborated with Nike in 2019. Following her remarkable performance at the World Championships, she signed a deal worth $20 million with the brand that will continue till 2028. The Olympic medalist recently posed for the brand's photoshoot and expressed her pride in being an important member of Nike's Think Tank.

"As part of @nike Athlete Think Tank, I get to connect with brilliant people who are committed to empowering women and moving the sport forward. We share, create community, and ignite change. Thank you, Nike, for listening to the voice of the athlete!"

Sha'Carri Richardson added:

"Being part of the Athlete Think Tank means having a seat at the table where change happens. As a woman in sports, I know how important it is to be seen, heard, and understood. Think Tank gives us the space to speak boldly about what needs to evolve and know Nike is listening."

Notably, Richardson won a gold and a silver medal in the 4x100m relay and 100m race at the Paris Games, respectively.

