Sha'Carri Richardson's boyfriend Christian Coleman makes his feelings known as he reflects on relationship and career

Sha'Carri Richardson's boyfriend, Christian Coleman, has recently shared his thoughts on his relationship and his career. At the Golden Grand Prix 2025, which was held in Tokyo, Coleman clinched the third position in the 100m race event on May 18, 2025.

The Seiko Golden Grand Prix 2025 is a track and field competition which is part of the World Athletics Continental Tour. The event featured many athletic events in which prominent track personalities participated. Richardson's boyfriend, Coleman, who is a three-time World Championship gold medalist, completed the race in 10.11s.

In his interview with the Olympics on May 17, 2025, the prominent track star expressed his thoughts on his relationship with Sha'Carri Richardson and his career.

"I feel as if like we just are both finding our way and finding our balance. Everybody within our training group just kind of treats us as teammates and, you know, we just support each other, trying to feed off each other. We just work hard and, like I said, it's trying to find our balance mentally and spiritually."

Coleman's next target is to compete at the USATF Outdoor National Championships, which will be held in Eugene, Oregon. He further hopes to secure his spot on the US Team. While reflecting on his career, he said:

"The US team is one of the hardest ones to make - especially in the 100. So every opportunity that I have leading up to that is really just sharpening my sword and just making sure I can just keep getting better throughout the years, just keep executing so that I can just feel comfortable running within myself. I know if I do that, I’ll be at my best when I need to."

The winner of the 100m at the Seiko Golden Grand Prix 2025 was the 2023 Asian Championship medalist, Hiroki Yanagita, and the runner-up was rising talent from the US, Christian Miller.

Sha'Carri Richardson misses the top-three spot at the Seiko Golden Grand Prix 2025

Sha'Carri Richardson at The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Track and field icon, Sha’Carri Richardson, opened her 2025 season at the Seiko Golden Grand Prix. She participated in the 100m race event and clinched the fourth position.

The two-time Olympic medalist, Richardson, clocked 11.47s, and the top spot was clinched by Australia's 2022 Commonwealth bronze medalist, Bree Rizzo. The second spot went to Olympic gold medalist, Twanisha Terry, who concluded her race in 11.42s.

The third spot was claimed by Canada's 2025 World Relay Championships gold medalist, Sade McCreath.

