Christian Coleman reacts to Sha'Carri Richardson’s hilarious yet adorable birthday wish 

Christian Coleman had a sweet reaction to Sha'Carri Richardson's wish for him on his 29th birthday. The duo have sparked dating rumors after being spotted together on various occasions.

Richardson and Coleman were first seen together at the 2024 USATF Night of Legends, which took place on December 7, in Orlando. Both athletes were a part of the Paris Olympics, where Richardson won two medals, including a silver medal in the 100m dash and a gold medal in the 4x100m relay. Coleman, on the other hand, competed in the men's 4x100m relay but couldn't achieve a podium finish.

The duo, who are in their off-season and training for the 2025 season at the Star Athletics Club, usually share several updates on social media. On Thursday, March 6, Sha'Carri Richardson shared a series of stories on Instagram, wishing Coleman on his 29th birthday.

In the first two stories, she shared a picture of Coleman enjoying the Super Bowl match, and in the third one, she shared a funny video of him, where his head was on a platter. He amusingly acted to eat the fries on the plate, and Richardson added a hilarious caption that read:

"Cool Kid🤣"

Coleman reacted to this story by sharing it on his Instagram story and wrote:

"I'm 2nd coolest behind you😎🤞🏾🖤🖤❤️🫶🏻"

Christian Coleman’s Instagram story (@_coleman2)

Sha'Carri Richardson opened up about her bond with Christian Coleman with a four-word note

Sha'Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman have been spotted together several times and have publicly shared multiple pictures on their social media. In addition to sharing a glimpse of them enjoying the Super Bowl match, the duo also shared a few glimpses of their trip to the Super Bowl. Richardson took to her Instagram story, sharing a picture of them posing in front of the Caesars New Orleans Hotel & Casino in Louisiana.

She wore a black skirt paired with a red crop top and enhanced her look with a black cap. Coleman, on the other hand, wore an all-black outfit and donned a silver chain. Showcasing her bond with him, she added a caption in the story that read:

"Us vs the World."

A few days earlier, the 24-year-old shared a video of them on a farm trip on her Instagram story, where Coleman was seen wearing a black T-shirt and trousers. The duo also shared glimpses of training together.

Sha'Carri Richardson recently reacted to Christian Coleman's Invitational, which will be held on March 15. She shared the event's banner on her Instagram story and urged the fans to 'tune in'.

