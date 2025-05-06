Christian Coleman's adorable Met Gala 2025 confession for girlfriend Sha'Carri Richardson wins hearts

Sha'Carri Richardson received a sweet message from her boyfriend, Christian Coleman, regarding her Met Gala outfit. Along with their off-track endeavors, both the athletes are presently preparing for the 2025 track season.

Ad

Richardson and Coleman's relationship rumors first sparked after they appeared together in public at the 2024 USATF Night of Legends on December 7 in Orlando. Shortly after this, they confirmed their relationship and have shared several adorable updates on social media in recent months. These have included them attending the Super Bowl and celebrating each other's birthdays.

The couple is also training together for the 2025 season, with Richardson yet to start her track season. Amid these preparations, she graced the Met Gala 2025 with her presence, and showcasing love for her, Coleman penned an adorable message on X that won hearts. It read:

Ad

Trending

"I'm only interested in seeing one person outfit at the met gala tonight!" wrote Christian Coleman.

Expand Tweet

Ad

A few hours before attending the Met Gala, the Olympic silver medalist shared a glimpse of her preparations for the event. She posted a selfie on her Instagram story, while wearing a bathrobe and eye masks. The story's caption read:

"MET GALA PREP."

Sha'Carri Richardson sported a yellow-colored outfit designed by Valentino's Alessandro Michele at the Met Gala. Her outfit also paid tribute to her idol Florence Griffith-Joyner.

Sha'Carri Richardson's boyfriend, Christian Coleman, shared an adorbale wish for his girlfriend on her birthday

Sha'Carri Richardson's boyfriend, Christian Coleman, also penned a heartfelt message on the sprinter's birthday on social media. The Olympic silver medalist turned 25 on March 25, and she received multiple adorable birthday wishes from Coleman. He posted a bunch of pictures with Richardson on his Instagram story, showcasing his bond with her.

Ad

In the very first upload, he shared a picture of them posing together, where Richardson donned a white dress and Coleman wore a casual outfit. He also penned a heartfelt note on this story, adorably wishing her on her special day.

"Happy Birthday my Queen! Thank you for the life lessons and the many blessings! Thank you for being you @itsshacarri!"

Following this, Coleman shared multiple other pictures with Richardson, featuring them spending quality time together. These posts were also acknowledged by the birthday girl, as she reposted them on her social media and wrote:

Ad

"You know it."

While Coleman has already competed in two events in the 2025 season, Sha'Carri Richardson is expected to make her debut this year at the Prefontaine Classic, which is slated for July 5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More