Christian Coleman shows off dance moves while wearing Sha'Carri Richardson exclusive merchandise

American track and field athlete Christian Coleman recently shared glimpses of his Sha'Carri Richardson customized t-shirt. This merchandise is a part of NIKE's 'so win' clothing line which also features Olympian gymnast Jordan Chiles' theme.

Richardson signed with NIKE since 2019 and has received several gifts from the sports apparel giant. She was also present at the Superbowl commercial that featured several other NIKE-sponsored athletes such as Caitlin Clerk and A'ja Wilson.

Just a few weeks later, Coleman took to his Instagram handle to post a video of her training time in Sha'Carri Richardson merchandise where the three-time World Championships gold medalist can be showing off his dance moves.

The t-shirt featured the Olympic gold medalist's iconic long nails as the theme. Coleman further remarked in her story:

"Exclusive SR merchandise otw yes sir @itsshacarri"

Screenshot of Coleman's Instagram story feat Richardson's merchandise (Image via: Coleman's Instagram)

Christian Coleman and Sha'Carri Richardson have been frequently spotted together lately and also visited the Superbowl in New Orleans. They have also spent their time together doing dinners together and do practice sessions together.

Sha'Carri Richardson explains the thoughts behind her stare at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Richardson running the heats of the 100m event on the seventh day of the 2024 Paris Olympics (Image via: Getty Images)

Sha'Carri Richardson shed light on her stare during the Women's 4x400m relays event of the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she and her US quartet clinched the first position. The Texas native shared that the energy behind the stare came from all the hard work and patience leading to this event.

Additionally, she also mentioned that moment was a testament to her personality and also remarked that she could have also fought at that specific moment. She said (via Essence):

"That energy just came from everything coming up until that final moment, that being the final race of my first Olympic Games. I felt like I was going to leave it all on the track— meaning my personality, how I was feeling, how I embraced the moment, as well as how I knew I’d fought to be in that moment too. I’m a very humble person. I really am. But I just know and trust the work that I have put in, the faith that I had."

During the conversation, Richardson also said despite her successes at the 2023 Worlds and the 2024 Paris quadrennial games, her viewpoint towards success has not changed.

