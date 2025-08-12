Coco Gauff, Masai Russell and other Olympic stars send birthday wishes as Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone turns 26

American track and field athlete Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone celebrated her 26th birthday on August 7, and she gave fans a peek into her celebration with a series of adorable photos on Instagram. Masai Russell, Coco Gauff, Allyson Felix, and others reacted to McLaughlin-Levrone's serene birthday celebration post.Though her birthday fell on August 7, she shared the post four days later. Surrounded by friends and her husband, McLaughlin-Levrone enjoyed a heartfelt celebration. She could be seen posing in an outdoor garden in a blue-and-white backless mini dress paired with strappy heels. Another featured a colorful collage board filled with pictures of her and friends from over the years.The celebration also included a strawberry-topped birthday cake, a relaxing moment by the beach, and a cozy selfie with Andre, in which McLaughlin-Levrone wore a floral-print dress.She captioned the post:🎂🫶🏽 26 and all the flicks 🤗 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe comments section was filled with love and birthday wishes.Masai Russell wrote:“Happy birthday 🎂”Allyson Felix commented:“Happy Birthday Syd! 💛”Coco Gauff added:“happy birthday 🎊❤&quot;Emma Coburn joined:“Happy birthday syd!!!!”Screenshot of comments - (IG/@sydneymclaughlin16)The celebration came shortly after her impressive performance at the USATF Outdoor Championships, where she secured her place at the World Championships in the 400m flat with a season-best 48.90s.Justin Gatlin weighs in on Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's move to the 400m flat for USA ChampionshipsSydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the USATF Outdoor Championships - Source: GettySydney McLaughlin-Levrone has switched her focus from the 400m hurdles to the 400m flat for the 2025 World Championships, which will be held in Tokyo from September 13 to 21.The Olympic champion has been unbeatable over the distance this season, winning all four of her 400m races. McLaughlin-Levrone opened her season with the Grand Slam Track series, taking the first leg in 50.32s and the second in 49.69s. At the Prefontaine Classic, she clocked 49.43s for her third straight victory before delivering a season-best 48.90s to win the USATF Outdoor Championships and secure her ticket to Worlds.Reflecting on her transition American track veteran and Olympic Champion Justin Gatlin said:“Look, for someone who has a mindset of a Sydney, she knows what she's doing. So, for her declaring for the 400 and not declaring for the 400 hurdles, she definitely had a couple of tricks up her sleeve that she was trying to make sure that she brought out. And she showed a glimpse of it right now with that 48.90 man, and doing it in such a grand fashion as she doing it and commanding the race, right?&quot; (via the Ready Set Go podcast 17:29 onwards)With four Olympic golds and three World Championship titles already under her belt, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is now gearing up for her global debut in the 400m flat.