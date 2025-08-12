Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone poses in stunning floral dress while sharing glimpses of vacation

Olympic champion hurdler Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone recently posed in a beautiful floral dress. The 26-year-old is currently on vacation with her husband, Andre Levrone, after her impressive outing at the USATF Nationals.

McLaughlin-Levrone shared glimpses of the vacation on her Instagram profile. In one of the Instagram stories, the Olympic champion shared a camera shot of herself in a floor-length floral dress. She was seen wearing a beautiful white dress with red floral design, and was holding a pink luxury handbag.

Screengrab of Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram]

McLaughlin-Levrone previously celebrated her 26th birthday on August 7 with her near and dear ones. The hurdler shared glimpses of the same on her Instagram profile, with the following caption,

"🎂🫶🏽 26 and all the flicks 🤗"

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has been experimenting with the 400m dash for the past few months. The Olympic champion hurdler has also qualified for the same in the USATF Nationals, winning the event with a seasonal best timing of 48.90 seconds.

Apart from the above, McLaughlin-Levrone also tried her hands at the 100m dash, as well as the 100m hurdles, at the Grand Slam Track meet held in Philadelphia. While McLaughlin-Levrone finished fifth in the hurdles, she clinched the second position in the 100m dash.

When Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up about her transformation from teen sensation to Olympic champion

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the Tokyo Olympics [Image Source: Getty]

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone once opened up about her transformation as an athlete, from being a teen prospect to the Olympic frontrunner who broke records at the drop of a hat. In her memoir titled 'Far Beyond Gold: Running from Fear to Faith' [published in January 2024], the Olympic champion wrote,

“When I arrived in Eugene, I couldn’t help but go back five years, to the first time I tried to qualify for the Olympics, a sixteen-year-old girl with a serious case of impostor syndrome. So much had changed since the 2016 US Nationals. I didn’t call my dad before my first race and tell him I didn’t want to run. I wasn’t terrified of the Olympics.”

McLaughlin-Levrone was referring to her debut at the Rio Olympics in 2016, when she qualified for the semifinals of women's 400m hurdles, but couldn't make it beyond the same. The Olympic champion hurdler further added,

“Now I’d come to Eugene as one of the favorites not just to qualify but to win. There was even talk of a world record in the final. I was there with one of the greatest coaches in the sport, my family, and my boyfriend. Most importantly of all, I was there as a follower of Jesus. I was racing for his glory, not my own."

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone broke the world record in the Women's 400m hurdles for the first time in 2021, during the US Olympic trials for the Tokyo Olympics. Since then, the Olympic champion hurdler has broken the record five times, including her previous outing at the Paris Olympics last year, where she won the gold medal with a new world record of 50.37 seconds.

