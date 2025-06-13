Coco Gauff reacts to Jade Carey special gesture by sporting jacket with her US Open victory speech quotes

Coco Gauff reacted to Jade Carey's picture, in which the gymnast wore an oversized jacket featuring a line from the tennis pro's victory speech at the 2023 US Open. Gauff lifted her second Grand Slam trophy at the 2025 French Open.

Jade Carey has been enjoying her off-time after finishing fourth at the 2025 NCAA Championships, missing out on a chance to stand on the gold podium. Nevertheless, she won the AAI Award and became the first Beaver to achieve the laurel since Chari Knight in 1994. She has since campaigned for her partner brand, GK Elite, and spent quality time with her girlfriend, Aimee Sinacola.

Before she graced the gymnastics mat again, Jade Carey shouted out to tennis pro Coco Gauff, whose quotes flashed on the back of her jacket in a recent Instagram post.

The quotes were:

"Thank you to the people who didn't believe in me."

After winning her debut Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open, Gauff addressed her haters by starting her speech with the above line.

Carey's post caption read:

"what @cocogauff said"

Gushing over Jade Carey's pictures, Gauff commented:

"aww I love"

Coco Gauff had a near miss at the 2025 Australian Open, ending her run in the quarter-finals. But she fought determinedly in Roland Garros, defeating World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in two sets.

Jade Carey shared that college gymnastics was her priority in the Olympic year

Carey at the Oregon State v Auburn - (Source: Getty)

Jade Carey has competed with the Oregon Beavers since the 2021 season. For her excellence, she was named Pac-12 gymnast of the Year and Freshman of the Year at the end of the 2021-22 season. She amassed four silver and two bronze medals at the NCAA Championships, and the latest came in the balance beam in the 2025 edition.

Ahead of her final Nationals before retiring from collegiate gymnastics, Carey shared that her focus was to perform as a true Beaver for her team.

"This year I haven't had the Olympics in the back of my mind 24-7. I've just been able to think about and enjoy the whole process and the season. I was able to give more to college gymnastics and to my teammates than I've ever been able to do before. I think that's really what's ultimately led me to where I am this year and allowed me to have a lot of fun." (via ESPN)

Carey won the floor exercise at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and bagged the team gold and vault bronze at the Paris Olympics.

