Courtney Wayment sends heartfelt message to baseball star Rhylan Thomas as duo share affectionate moment at Mariners home

American track and field athlete Courtney Wayment-Smith recently shared her thoughts on Rhylan Thomas' MLB debut through her Instagram post. Thomas plays in Major League Baseball with the Seattle Mariners as an outfielder.

Through her Instagram post, Wayment-Smith shared her heartfelt message to Thomas as he achieved a major milestone in his career. He made his MLB debut on May 2 against the Texas Rangers and registered his first career hit and contributed with two RBIs.

"No one more deserving of the big show! Beyond proud of Rhylan’s self-belief, trust, discipline, and love of the sport getting him on the biggest stage," she wrote. "Just the beginning.💜🦋"

Wayment-Smith competed in the 2024 Paris Olympics in the 3000 m steeplechase race event and clinched the 12th position, clocking her race in 9:13.6. She also participated in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and represents On Running, a Switzerland-based shoe and athletic company.

During her college career, Courtney Wayment-Smith played with the BYU Cougars track and field team. The BYU Cougars icon won four NCAA Division 1 championships and eight All-American honours.

She won three Utah High School Activities Association state championships and was named the Gatorade Player of the Year.

Meanwhile, Thomas was selected in the 2022 Major League Baseball draft in the 11th round, as the 329th pick by the New York Mets. Last year, Thomas was traded to the Mariners.

Courtney Wayment-Smith reflects on the power of running and faith

Courtney Wayment-Smith is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She shared her thoughts on the interconnections of running and faith via the Church News podcast.

"Running has taught me a lot about belief, resilience, faith, and hope, and the things that I have learned from running are similar things that I have learned from the church," she said. "I would say some of my best and most spiritual experiences have come from running.

"It's taught me so many things, and it's rooted me so wholeheartedly down into that. I think they go very hand in hand, and I think for myself and in my life, it's been very evident and obvious that god's hand is so deep into our lives and everything is very intertwined."

The Layton, Utah, native also etched a record in the 3000m steeplechase race event at the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

