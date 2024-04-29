Curaçao SprintFest 2024 Results: Femke Bol crashes out of podium finish with a sixth place in 100m, finishes third in 150m on outdoor season opener

Dutch track and field athlete Femke Bol began her 2024 outdoor season by participating in the Curaçao SprintFest 2024. She didn't participate in her usual competition and instead competed in the women’s 100m and 150m races.

Bol came a disappointing sixth in the 100m with a time of 11.47s, while she finished third in the 150m, clocking 17.10, and ensured a spot on the podium.

In the women’s 100m where Bol placed sixth, Swiss athlete Sarah Atcho won the event, registering a time of 11.28. Meanwhile, Bol’s compatriot and training partner, Lieke Klaver was also a part of both 100m and 150m events as she placed third and first, respectively, with timings of 11.33s, and 16.96s.

Femke Bol was brilliant during the 2024 indoor season where she established a world record over the 400m short track with a sensational 49.17s in the World Indoor Championships 2024 finals. She also played an important role in the Dutch team’s gold medal win in the women’s 4x400m relay at the event in Glasgow.

Men’s event results for the Curaçao SprintFest 2024

300m

Eugene Omalla (Netherlands) - 32.68 Christian Iguacel (Belgium) - 32.77 Jonathan Sacoor (Belgium) - 32.95

400m

Oleksandr Pohorilko (Ukraine) - 44.94 Liemarvin Bonevacia (Netherlands) - 45.21 Robin Vanderbemden (Belgium) - 45.90 Ramsey Angela (Netherlands) - 46.07 Florent Mabilel (Belgium) - 46.10 Terrence Agard (Netherlands) - 46.43

100m

Hensey Paulina (Netherlands) - 10.25 Kobe Vleminckx (Belgium) - 10.30 Simon Verherstraeten (Belgium) - 10.33 Churandy Martina (Netherlands) - 10.36 Aldrich Jack (Curacao) - 10.38 (PB) Valentijn Hoornaert (Belgium) - 10.41

150m

Taymir Burnet (Netherlands) - 15.28 Antoine Snyders (Belgium) - 15.42

Women’s event results for the Curaçao SprintFest 2024

300m

Helena Ponette (Belgium) - 37.28 Imke Vervaet (Belgium) - 37.37 Kylie Lambert (Belgium) - 37.79 Camile Laus (Belgium) - 37.88 Viktoria Tkachuk (Ukraine) - 38.68 Anastasiia Bryzgina (Ukraine) - 39.29

400m

Cathelijn Peeters (Netherlands) - 51.08 Naomi Van Den Broeck (Belgium) - 51.62 Eveline Saalberg (Netherlands) - 52.28 Anna Ryzhykova (Ukraine) - 52.62 Melnyk Tetiana (Ukraine) - 52.91 Kateryna Karpiuk (Ukraine) - 53.01

100m

Sarah Atcho (Switzerland) - 11.28 Leonie Pointet (Switzerland) - 11.30 Lieke Klaver (Netherlands) - 11.33 Salome Kora (Switzerland) - 11.40 Lotte Van Lent (Belgium) - 11.42 Femke Bol (Netherlands) - 11.47

150m

Lieke Klaver (Netherlands) - 16.96 Leonie Pointet (Switzerland) - 17.00 Femke Bol (Netherlands) - 17.10 Emma Van Camp (Switzerland) - 17.28 Imke Vervaet (Belgium) - 17.51 Naomi Van Den Broeck (Belgium) - 17.68

A look into Femke Bol’s 2023 outdoor season

Femke Bol wins the Women's 4x400m Relay Final at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

In 2023, Femke Bol clinched two gold medals at the World Athletics Championships in the 400m hurdles (51.70s) and 4x400m relay (a national record of 3:20.72).

She also bagged the European Games 2023 gold medal in Poland with a championship record time of 49.82 in the women’s 400m dash.

Moreover, the Olympic bronze medalist clinched two gold medals in the top indoor competition of 2024, the European Indoor Championships, held in Istanbul. Bol comprehensively won the 400m short track event with a time of 49.85s and contributed to her team's win in the women’s 4x400m relay where the Netherlands registered a time of 3:25.66.