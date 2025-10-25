Dani Busboom Kelly breaks silence on Taylor Landfair's injury as Nebraska volleyball players limps off the court in match against Northwestern

Head coach of Nebraska Volleyball team, Dani Busboom Kelly, broke her silence on the issue concerning one of the team members, Taylor Landfair. Landfair was struck with an injury during the Nebraska Cornhuskers' game against the Northwestern University Wildcats, held at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

In the post-match press conference, the head coach opened up about the performance of her team against the Northwestern University. She also assured everyone that there is nothing about Taylor Landfair's injury. In her words,

"No, I think it was just she landed on a foot and tweaked her ankle, but she didn't even really seem to be limping at the end. So, I haven't talked to her or the trainer, but doesn't seem to be anything worrisome." [00:49 onwards] [via Hail Varsity channel on YouTube]

For the uninitiated, Taylor Landfair is a volleyball player who initially played for the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The 24-year-old outside hitter had joined the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the 2024 season, and had played a crucial role in the Huskers' journey to the semifinals of the NCAA Championships.

The Nebraska Volleyball team recently defeated the Northwestern University Wildcats by 3-0. The Nebraska Volleyball team will face the Michigan State Spartans tonight at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.

When Dani Busboom Kelly talked about the Nebraska Volleyball team's performance against the Northwestern University Wildcats

Dani Busboom Kelly at the NCAA Chamnpionships 2024 [Image Source: Getty]

Dani Busboom Kelly previously talked about the Nebraska Volleyball team's performance against the Northwestern University Wildcats. In the aforementioned post- match press conference, the head coach maintained that both sides went through ups and downs throughout the match.

"I just felt like it was a little slow, you know, and so when you think about some of the plays we had that were really good, and it was slow because there were a lot of errors, I thought on both sides of the net, and then neither team was like stacking together great play after great play. It was kind of a good play, then a bad play, good play then a bad play, and I think that's why it feels like the stats are better than maybe what you saw," Kelly said. [00:25 onwards]

Dani Busboom Kelly competed for the Nebraska Volleyball team as a volleyball player from 2003 to 2006. She joined the Nebraska Cornhuskers team as an assistant coach from 2012 to 2016. Kelly replaced John Cook as the head coach following his decision to retire after the NCAA Championships held last year.

