Daton Fix reacts to Richard Figueroa committing to David Taylor-coached Oklahoma State Cowboys

Daton Fix recently reacted to former Arizona State wrestler Richard Figueroa's commitment to the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Figueroa will spend his final year of eligibility under David Taylor's guidance.

Figueroa redshirted in 2022, and his 2023 season also did not pan out as expected. However, he made his way back to the top in 2024 by winning the national title in his sophomore season. Figueroa will now be spending his final year of college eligibility under Taylor's tutelage as he recently announced his transfer to Oklahoma.

Richard Figueroa shared the news by posting a picture of himself posing in the Oklahoma uniform paired with a cowboy hat on Instagram.

This post garnered the attention of Daton Fix, who cheered Figueroa for this change and welcomed him to the team by commenting in the post.

"Let's gooooo🤠," Fix commented.

Fix’s comment on Instagram (@richard.figueroa)

Fix recently opened up about coming under criticism by opposition fans during the NCAA Wrestling Championships in 2024. He fell short of earning the victory in this championship after losing to Cornell's Vito Arujau, who won 5-3.

The Oklahoma wrestler earned the runner-up position for the fourth consecutive time in the NCAA Championships. However, the 27-year-old etched his name in history books as he became the first five-time All-American from Oklahoma State University.

When Daton Fix made his feelings known about becoming the five-time champion at the Big 12 conference

Daton Fix was granted an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was allowed to compete in the conference tournament once more. The wrestler took advantage of this opportunity and claimed victory in his fifth conference championship in 2024. He earned this victory after besting Evan Frosty of Iowa State in the 133-pound final on March 10, 2024.

Following this, he sat for an interview with Pistols Firing Blog Fix, where he spoke about his dominance in the conference championships. He extended gratitude for being a cowboy and exuded pride in his win, saying:

“I’m just grateful. Grateful to be here. Grateful to be a Cowboy. Any time you can do something that’s never been done here at Oklahoma State, you know it’s a big deal. I’m proud to be a Cowboy. I love it. I love it here. I love the fans. It’s a good time."

“This is probably one of my, if not, it is the last time I will ever wrestle in Tulsa. Being from Sand Springs right down the road, it’s a big deal anytime I ever get to wrestle in front of my hometown fans,” he added.

Daton Fix recently dropped a welcoming reaction to former Penn State wrestler Zack Ryder's announcement of his commitment to the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

