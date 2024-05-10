David Taylor reacts to world champion Thomas Gilman's inclusion in the Oklahoma Cowboys coaching staff

David Taylor, the 2020 Tokyo Olympic gold medalist, recently commented on Thomas Gilman's inclusion to the Oklahoma Cowboys wrestling staff. Taylor, who recently became the head coach of the Oklahoma wrestling program, will be assisted by the 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze winner (57kgs category) Gilman.

This announcement comes just a few weeks after his defeat at the US Olympics Wrestling trials. The IOWA native faced a surprising defeat at the hands of the three-time NCAA Division I gold medalist Spencer Lee. Owing to this defeat, Gilman's place at the 2024 Paris Olympics was also snubbed.

However, Gilman's experience over the years and immense knowledge of collegiate wrestling is identified immediately by the Oklahoma Cowboys and he is all set to begin a new chapter of his career as it's assistant coach.

Reacting to this superb addition to the staff roaster of Oklahoma Cowboys, the current head coach of the program David Taylor wrote on X:

"Thomas is one of those people that elevates others around him. I can’t wait to watch him grow into his role as a coach. I know he will pour into these kids and be a great leader for this program."

An assistant of the stature of Gilman will be a huge help to the likes of Taylor who is also in one of his first head coaching assignments.

David Taylor includes Jimmy Kennedy in his staff roaster

David Taylor

David Taylor coached Oklahoma Cowboys added another experienced campaigner to its wrestling staff. The new member is none other than the former Penn State assistant coach, Jimmy Kennedy.

Kennedy has done a formidable job during his stint with the Nittany Lions Wrestling Club. He also helped the side clinch last year's NCAA title assembling a point tally of 172.5.

Taylor himself had a decent wrestling career with a 187-3 win-loss record during his high school wrestling tenure. Following this, he completed his collegiate career from Illinois University. During that, Kennedy clinched three All-Americans with 119 wins to his name. He has also represented the US in multi-nation tournaments such as World Wrestling Championships.

Reacting to another new staff acquisition by the Oklahoma Cowboys, Taylor said in a statement:

"Jimmy is a coach that everyone wants on their team. He not only scraps with kids and can lay the hammer down, but he's also someone who just really cares about the well-being of the athletes. He connects with people and has an energy in the room that makes everyone want to get better."

Kennedy will be taking over as the assistant head coach and will be an able companion for Taylor.