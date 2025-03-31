David Taylor reacts as Wyatt Hendrickson wins 2025 Dan Hodge Trophy

Former decorated freestyle and folkstyle wrestler turned coach David Taylor has recently shared his thoughts on Wyatt Hendrickson winning a major wrestling award. Taylor expressed his thoughts through his Instagram story as the Oklahoma State Cowboys NCAA heavyweight title winner achieved a significant milestone.

Taylor is a five-time World Championships medalist and clinched his Olympic gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the 86 kg category. He won three gold medals at the Pan American Championships and six medals at the US Open Championships.

Under his tutelage, Wyatt Hendrickson clinched his NCAA Heavyweight title by defeating Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson at the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships. Hendrickson was recently honored with the 2025 Dan Hodge Trophy. The OSU wrestling head coach shared his thoughts on this achievement through his Instagram story as he wrote:

“Let's go Cowboy! 3rd wrestler in the Oklahoma State wrestling history to win the prestigious Dan Hodge Trophy (wrestling Heisman) 🤠”

Screenshot of David Taylor's Instagram Story | Credits: IG/magicmanosu

During his collegiate career, Taylor represented Penn State Nittany Lions and won two Dan Hodge Trophies, four Big Ten Championships and two NCAA Division I Championships. Hendrickson has won three Big 12 Championships and clinched a gold medal in the 125 kg category at the U23 World Championships, which took place in Tirana, Albania.

Head Coach David Taylor reflects on Wyatt Hendrickson's NCAA Title Win

David Taylor at the NCAA WRESTLING: MAR 22 Division I Championships - Source: Getty

Under the guidance of David Taylor, the Oklahoma State University wrestling program achieved the third spot with 102.5 points in the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships. Cowboys Dean Hamiti Jr. defeated Missouri’s Keegan O’Tool to win his 174 lb NCAA title, while Wyatt Hendrickson registered one of the biggest upsets in NCAA wrestling history by besting Gable Steveson for the Heavyweight title.

During his recent interview with Oklahoma State Athletics, the head coach shared his thoughts on Hendrickson's victory. He said (0:15 onwards):

“That was crazy. I just think this is a sport where everyone's got a chance. You just got to believe, and I mean, it's easy to get caught up in what you can and what you can't do, and Wyatt believed... I said I'll have a plan for you, I'll keep you healthy and I'll get you at your best in the national tournament and I think this whole year, I mean he bought into that.”

Hendrickson has become the 145th national champion at the Oklahoma State University, and he will receive the trophy at the Oklahoma State University wrestling banquet.

