David Taylor's Oklahoma State Cowboys set to welcome wrestler hailed by Carter Starocci in latest transfer portal pick

Former Penn State wrestler Zack Ryder, who recently received praise from Carter Starocci, is set to transfer to David Taylor's Oklahoma State Cowboys wrestling program. Ryder will join the former Penn State wrestler turned coach Taylor after representing the Lions for a season.

Ad

Ryder became the third former Penn State wrestler after Alex Facundo and Gary Steen to join the Oklahoma State. His connection to Taylor roots in the past when he trained at M2 Academy, a club operated by the latter before stepping into the role of coach for the Cowboys. Ryder displayed remarkable performance in his one year with the Nittany Lions, going 8-0 and bagging the 184-pound title at the Southern Scuffle.

Ad

Trending

Ryder also reached the final round of the Army Black Knight Invitational. Following Carter Starocci's fifth NCAA title victory, Ryder was poised to succeed him as an 184lbs category.

Starocci expressed his admiration for the latter, writing:

"Zack Ryder all day baby."

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, Ryder had to enter the transfer portal as Penn State coach Cael Sanderson received a transfer commitment from Rocco Welsh, who previously represented Ohio State and faced a defeat in the 174-pound final at the 2024 NCAA Wrestling Championships against Starocci. Welsh decided to compete in the 184lbs for Penn State which pushed Ryder into the transfer portal.

Carter Starocci reveals what motivates him to continue wrestling

Carter Starocci of Penn State at the Division I Mens Wrestling Championship in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo via Getty Images)

Following his fifth consecutive NCAA title win, Carter Starocci revealed what motivated him to keep wrestling. Through an Instagram post shared on March 30, Starocci stated that challenge and personal growth inspire him more than winning titles and making money.

Ad

"It’s funny – people think the best part of reaching the top is the titles and the money.," Starocci wrote. "Finishing my college career stacking up every title possible, 9 Total National Championships? Yeah, that’s fun. Not gonna lie lol. But that’s not what drives me. What really gets me up early every morning and keeps me up late every night? The hunt. That’s everything to me. The battle within myself – how far am I willing to go?"

Ad

He added:

"That’s the feeling I love. Not the trophies. Not the stats. Not the glory. Just the process – because that’s where the beauty lives."

Carter Starocci won his fifth title at the 2025 edition by defeating Northern Iowa's Parker Keckeisen in a tight 4-3 faceoff in 184 lbs. This marked Starocci's first 184 lbs category win as the rest four were earned in 174 lbs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More