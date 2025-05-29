Days after beachside engagement, Nebraska Volleyball's Maisie Boesiger and sister Malorie rock matching outfits

Nebraska Volleyball's Maisie Boesiger and her younger sister Malorie rocked matching outfits as they spent some time on vacation in Hawaii. Boesiger recently got engaged to her boyfriend Nolan Schwarting in a beachside proposal and looked to be enjoying her time off ahead of Nebraska's upcoming 2025 season. She shared a few glimpses of her time in Hawaii, where she can be seen spending time with her close friends and family.

Maisie Boesiger has played as a libero for the Nebraska Volleyball team since 2022. Her sister, Malorie, also plays volleyball as a setter for Norris High School. Boesiger has also been named as part of the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team on multiple occasions.

In a story shared by Malorie on Instagram, Maisie can be seen spending some time with her sister in front of the Haleakalā Summit, a popular tourist spot. The two wore identical tops and a vibrant pair of jeans. Malorie captioned the video with:

"Sunrise from above the clouds with @maisieboesiger."

Still taken from Boesiger's Instagram (Source: @malorieboesiger/Instagram)

Maisie Boesiger will be looking to compete for a spot as the starting libero in the upcoming 2025 season, facing tough competition from Laney Choboy, Keri Leimbach, and Olivia Mauch.

Nebraska Volleyball's Maisie Boesiger revealed that joining the Huskers was her dream

Still taken from Nebraska Volleyball star Boesiger's Instagram (Source: @maisieboesiger/Instagram)

Nebraska Volleyball senior Maisie Boesiger once revealed that joining the Huskers was her dream. Boesiger, who has represented Nebraska since the 2022 season, joined after she lettered four years at Norris High School under her mother and coach Christina. She would go on to make her collegiate debut against Texas A&M as a serving specialist.

In an interview with 1890 Nebraska, Boesiger revealed that Nebraska was the automatic choice for her while making her decision for college. She said: (1:04 onwards)

"Nebraska was always my dream from when I was a little girl, so I think that it was a hard decision just because for a while there, I didn't know if I wanted to go somewhere else. But I think that, as the recruiting process went on, I just could not imagine leaving home. I think that Nebraska is so special, and once I had the opportunity to be able to come here, it's definitely something that I would never pass up."

Maisie Boesiger played in nine matches and had six digs throughout the 2024-25 season. She will be looking to add more minutes to her resume this season as the Nebraska women's volleyball team gears up for a new era under head coach Dani Busboom Kelly.

