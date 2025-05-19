Days after major award nomination, Stephen Nedoroscik makes a public appeal

Stephen Nedoroscik has made an appeal to his fans and followers to vote for him for the prestigious Male Star of the Year honor at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards. The announcement for the nominees for the award were revealed on May 1, 2025.
The Critics Choice Real TV Awards announced the nomination on Instagram, recognizing Nedoroscik for his remarkable dance performances during Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars (DWTS).
Days after receiving the major award nomination, Stephen Nedoroscik shared a video compilation of moments on the pommel horse where he failed to execute his routine properly. He captioned it, adding:
“It’s all part of the process 🤕”
In the same post, the 26-year-old made an appeal to his fans, urging them to vote for him for the Critics Choice Real TV Awards, with voting set to close on May 23. He wrote:
“Also, Male Star of the Year voting is now open and you can vote for me using the link in my bio!! Voting closes on the 23rd!”
Other stars who have been nominated for this award are Jonathan Bennett (Finding Mr. Christmas), Alan Cumming and Dylan Efron (The Traitors), Antoni Porowski (No Taste Like Home, Queer Eye) and Stanley Tucci (Tucci in Italy). One can vote the two-time Olympic bronze medalist through criticschoice.com.
Stephen Nedoroscik pens emotional farewell message after DWTS LIVE Tour ended
Stephen Nedoroscik wrote a touching farewell message following the conclusion of the DWTS Live Tour. After his successful fourth-place finish at the DWTS, he served as the co-host to host Emma Slater, with choreographers and dancers such as Alan Bersten, Rylee Arnold, Ezra Sosa, and Daniella Karagach also part of the tour.
He shared this note on his Instagram handle, commenting:
“I am so blessed to have spent these last 108 days cohosting the Dancing With The Stars Live Tour. Thank you to everyone who made this tour possible, together you all made it so enjoyable.”
“Thank you so much Rylee for giving me not only an amazing experience on the show, but for also being a truly great friend and dance partner throughout tour as well…Thank you to the entire cast. Whether you were here the whole time, or just a week, you all made this experience something I will cherish forever.”
Nedoroscik further shared his disappointment over Arnold having to leave the tour early due to injury, mentioning that they never got a final dance together. He also recalled feeling intimidated when rehearsals began, but said the crew quickly made him feel welcome. He concluded by thanking the fans and reflecting on his personal growth throughout the journey.