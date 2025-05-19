Days after major award nomination, Stephen Nedoroscik makes a public appeal

Stephen Nedoroscik has made an appeal to his fans and followers to vote for him for the prestigious Male Star of the Year honor at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards. The announcement for the nominees for the award were revealed on May 1, 2025.

Ad

The Critics Choice Real TV Awards announced the nomination on Instagram, recognizing Nedoroscik for his remarkable dance performances during Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars (DWTS).

Days after receiving the major award nomination, Stephen Nedoroscik shared a video compilation of moments on the pommel horse where he failed to execute his routine properly. He captioned it, adding:

“It’s all part of the process 🤕”

Ad

Trending

In the same post, the 26-year-old made an appeal to his fans, urging them to vote for him for the Critics Choice Real TV Awards, with voting set to close on May 23. He wrote:

“Also, Male Star of the Year voting is now open and you can vote for me using the link in my bio!! Voting closes on the 23rd!”

Screenshot of Stephen Nedoroscik’s comment. Credits - IG/ @stephen_nedoroscik

Other stars who have been nominated for this award are Jonathan Bennett (Finding Mr. Christmas), Alan Cumming and Dylan Efron (The Traitors), Antoni Porowski (No Taste Like Home, Queer Eye) and Stanley Tucci (Tucci in Italy). One can vote the two-time Olympic bronze medalist through criticschoice.com.

Ad

Stephen Nedoroscik pens emotional farewell message after DWTS LIVE Tour ended

Rylee Arnold and Stephen Nedoroscik perform at Dancing With the Stars: LIVE! Tour in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Leah Puttkammer/Getty Images)

Stephen Nedoroscik wrote a touching farewell message following the conclusion of the DWTS Live Tour. After his successful fourth-place finish at the DWTS, he served as the co-host to host Emma Slater, with choreographers and dancers such as Alan Bersten, Rylee Arnold, Ezra Sosa, and Daniella Karagach also part of the tour.

Ad

He shared this note on his Instagram handle, commenting:

“I am so blessed to have spent these last 108 days cohosting the Dancing With The Stars Live Tour. Thank you to everyone who made this tour possible, together you all made it so enjoyable.”

“Thank you so much Rylee for giving me not only an amazing experience on the show, but for also being a truly great friend and dance partner throughout tour as well…Thank you to the entire cast. Whether you were here the whole time, or just a week, you all made this experience something I will cherish forever.”

Ad

Nedoroscik further shared his disappointment over Arnold having to leave the tour early due to injury, mentioning that they never got a final dance together. He also recalled feeling intimidated when rehearsals began, but said the crew quickly made him feel welcome. He concluded by thanking the fans and reflecting on his personal growth throughout the journey.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhiruchi Rout Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.



Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.



Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.



Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.



When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Know More