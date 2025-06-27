Days after winning New Balance National Outdoor title, Quincy Wilson earns major honor for second consecutive year

A rising talent in the track world, Quincy Wilson, has recently shared his thoughts after winning a major award. The track star from Maryland's Bullis School has clinched his sixth national title in the 400m race event at the 2025 New Balance Nationals.

Quincy Wilson defended his outdoor title by clocking his signature event in 45.37 seconds and was the only athlete to perform a sub-46 performance that day. At the Nationals, Wilson also led his team to clinch the top spot in the 4x400m race event, and the team also set a new meet record.

Apart from these feats, the Chesapeake, Virginia, native competed in the indoor 400m at the New Balance Grand Prix and clocked the race in 45.66 seconds. With this time, he surpassed his own U.S. high school and World U18 indoor records. In 2024, he was named the Gatorade Maryland Boys Track & Field Player of the Year, and once again, he has received the honours from PepsiCo's fourth-largest brand (in terms of annual retail sales).

Through a post on Instagram, the elite high school track athlete, who won the gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics, shared his thoughts on getting recognition from Gatorade.

"Back 2 Back @gatoradepoy!"

Quincy Wilson rose to prominence with his performances in 2023, during which he won the indoor title in 400m and a second-place finish in the outdoor 400m at the New Balance Nationals. In 2024, he performed impressively in the 500-meter and achieved multiple feats in his high school career. He also made history by becoming one of the youngest athletes to sign a NIL deal with a major brand.

Quincy Wilson reflects on his journey of natural progression to Olympic success

Quincy Wilson at the Buffalo Bills v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty

During his latest interview on 'The Parker Valby Show' via CITIUS Mag, Quincy Wilson shared his thoughts on achieving Olympic success and his career growth on track.

"I feel like I was out of like everybody that was out there, I was probably the most hardworking like athlete out there, but it caught me a surprise. Last year, I had no plans on going to the Olympics, that wasn't even that wasn't a plan I was just, 'I'm going to go out here and compete against the pros and see what I do' it was just test trial. I got that 7-day renewal and it just keep on going. You see, I forgot to cancel the payment, and it just kept going," Wilson shared [0:46 onwards]

In the 400m, Wilson broke the U-14 national record of Obea Moore, which had stood for nearly three decades.

