Gabby Thomas expressed her thoughts after she was featured on the big screen at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch party. The American athlete could not make an appearance at the SI swimsuit launch party, but was glad that her video was featured alongside the other athletes during the launch party of the latest edition of the prestigious Sports Illustrated magazine.

Thomas began her 2025 season after skipping the indoor season and opting for the outdoor season races. She made back to back appearance in Grand Slam Track 2025 and competed in events ranging from the 100m to the 400m. Amid her track appearances in the 2025 season, Gabby Thomas featured on the cover of the SI swimsuit for the second consecutive time.

As Thomas was preparing for her upcoming Grand Slam Track race which is scheduled in Philadelphia, Gabby Thomas could not attend the SI Swimsuit's launch party and shared her thoughts on Instagram. The Olympic gold medalist shared a picture of her photoshoot being featured on the screen and expressed her elation at seeing herself on the big screen despite not being present for the launch party.

"Glad I was at the ©si_ swimsuit launch party even though I couldn't be at the party!Thanks @alitruwit you're a real one for the vid," she wrote.

Gabby Thomas reacts to her video being played at SI Swimsuit Launch Party | Instagram@gabbythomas

Gabby Thomas' message on body positivity

Thomas at the The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

After featuring on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit for the second time, Gabby Thomas shared a message about body positivity on her official Instagram account. The American athlete revealed that there were times when she struggled with accepting her body and would be very self-conscious.

She shared how the swimsuit shoot meant a lot more to her and shared how it was about representation and being confident. She thanked the Magazine for giving her the opportunity to feature alongside some great athletes.

"To me this is more than a swimsuit shoot - it's about representation and showing that you can be both strong and sexy," Thomas wrote. "Thank you @si_swimsuit for celebrating so many athletes!!!"

Moreover, she wanted to send a message to young girls who were afraid to work out and said:

"I hear a lot of girls talk about how they are afraid to work out because they don't want to get too "bulky" or it will "mess up their hair." I want to push back on that. Our bodies as women are capable of amazing things!! Strength is beauty."

Thomas hoped that people would be inspired by the latest edition of SI Swimsuit and work hard towards their dreams.

