Despite missing Silesia DL meet podium, Nikki Hiltz sends strong statement on finish as they celebrate their run with girlfriend Emma Gee

American middle-distance runner Nikki Hiltz penned a note on their performance as they finished fourth in the 1500m event at the Silesia Diamond League meet. Hiltz also posed with their girlfriend Emma Gee. This marked Hiltz' first event since qualifying for the World Championships earlier this month at the USA National Championships.Hiltz wrote a message on Instagram after their fourth place finish at the Silesia Diamond League. They also posted a few pictures alongside their girlfriend, Emma.&quot;4th place in Silesia this afternoon! 🇵🇱 + my 3rd fastest time ever (3:56.10)! It wasn’t a podium finish or a PR but I’m still very proud of the effort! Consistency is key in this sport 🔑 and this season has been all about building out different skillsets to be able to compete against the best in the world.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHiltz also added that they will next be competing in the Brussels Diamond League meeting, which will be on August 22, just ahead of the World Championships in Tokyo.Nikki Hiltz is regarded as one of the best middle-distance runners in the United States. They made their breakthrough at the US Indoor Championships in 2023, becoming the first open non-binary US national champion in the 1500m, establishing themselves as one of the most exciting talents in the sport of track and field.Hiltz would go on to become a multi-time national champion, competing mainly in the 1500m event. They also competed at the Paris Olympics in 2024, finishing seventh in the 1500m.At the 2025 2025 USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Hiltz finished first in the 1500m with a time of 4:03.15.Nikki Hiltz makes feelings known on winning third straight U.S national title2025 USATF Outdoor Championships - Source: GettyNikki Hiltz made their feelings known after winning their third straight U.S National Championship in the 1500m event to earn a spot at the World Championships. Hiltz said in an interview with LetsRundotcom (0:04 onwards):&quot;I knew it was going to be a really fast last four, and it was going to come down to positioning, and I just got a good position. I was lane 12 on the start which was a Christmas present because that's the best lane to be 'cause you can just get in the right position and I got in a great spot and then just held it until the very end.&quot;Nikki Hiltz will now look to earn their first ever world title after an impressive performance on the national stage.