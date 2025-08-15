Nikki Hiltz sends 5-word reaction to Taylor Swift sharing her love for track and field

American athlete Nikki Hiltz reacted to Taylor Swift expressing her love for athletics. Hiltz is a big fan of Swift and often listens to the artist's music.

This comes just a few weeks after Hiltz's impressive performance at the USATF Outdoors at Hayward Field. They won the 1500m after clocking an impressive 4:03.15 in the final. With this performance, Hiltz also qualified for the World Championships, scheduled to start in a few weeks.

Amid a short break before the important World event, Hiltz reacted to a video of Swift expressing her love for athletics on a recent podcast appearance. Hiltz shared this post on their stories and added a five-word reaction stating:

"she's just like me fr"

Screenshot of Hiltz's Instagram story reacting to Taylor Swift's revelation about athletics (Image via: @nikkihiltz)

On the back of their impressive performance at the USATF Outdoors earlier this month, Nikki Hiltz will be eyeing a World title in Tokyo next month. Hiltz could only manage an 11th place finish in the semifinals last time around in Budapest and failed to qualify for the final. At the Paris Olympics last year, Hiltz finished in seventh place in the 1500m final.

Nikki Hiltz opens up about the impact of the coaching change on the track

Nikki Hiltz (Image via: Getty)

Nikki Hiltz recently shed light on the impact their coaching change has had on their performance on the track. Hiltz joined Juli Benson's group earlier this year as they moved on from their former coach.

In an interview after their performance at the USATF Outdoor Nationals, Hiltz shared that the coaching transition brings about a mental hurdle regarding one's performance. Additionally, Hiltz also remarked that this change has been a difficult one for them and shared (via Runner's World):

"I think the mental battle … any athlete faces when they go through a change, was it my coach or was it me, or was it a mix of both? So just mentally reassuring myself, I’ve been successful with a lot of different coaches. It’s not just one coach one time that makes me me. But change, even if it’s good, change is hard. The 1500m, especially, this year, it’s not just me that made a change, it’s the entire field."

Outside of their track life, Nikki Hiltz made a major revelation a few weeks ago, where they stated that they went through a top surgery after the quadrennial games last year.

