"The phrase born in the wrong body is outdated"- Nikki Hiltz gets real about having a change of perception as a transgender athlete

Nikki Hiltz shed light on the thought of transgender people being born in the wrong body. They recently nabbed their sixth straight 1500m title at the USATF Outdoor Championships.Hiltz was last seen competing at the national championships, where they solidified their legacy in the 1500m dash with their sixth national title. They stood atop the podium after clocking 4:03.15s and besting Sinclaire Johnson and Emily Mackay. Along with registering impressive performances, the American is also a strong advocate for transgender athletes and usually voices their opinions on topics related to them.Most recently, they took to their Instagram story and penned a lengthy note, making their feelings known about being told that, as transgender, they were born in the wrong body. Voicing their thoughts on the same topic, they opened up about having a change of perception on the statement, as they revealed how their thinking about transgender bodies changed after they became an athlete:&quot;I remember growing up one of the first ways transgender people were explained to me was they were people who were &quot;born in the wrong bodies&quot;. In some ways I really resonated with that statement-especially when I was going through puberty and my body was changing. But as an athlete, that sentiment that I was in the &quot;wrong body&quot; never felt quite right. My body wasn't &quot;wrong&quot;. My body was strong and fast and capable of doing incredible things. Even though at times I was experiencing gender dysphoria with my body, there were parts if it that I always really loved and was so grateful for,&quot; wrote Nikki Hiltz.Talking about the phrase that has now become outdated and stating it is a 'good thing,' they added:&quot;The phrase &quot;born in the wrong body&quot; is outdated and isn't really used anymore to describe people in the trans community. And I think that's a good thing. I think it's a lazy and oversimplified way to describe the feeling of gender dysphoria to people who have never experienced it.&quot;Hiltz's Instagram storyNikki Hiltz recently made a major revelation about undergoing gender top surgery, affirming their gender identity.Nikki Hiltz opened up about winning their sixth national title in the 1500m event Nikki Hiltz's 2025 season has been top-notch so far, as she won the 1500m and 3000m events at the USATF Indoor Championships in February. Following this, they competed at the Grand Slam meet in Kingston, where they set a meet record in the 800m dash after posting a time of 1:58.23s. Along with this, they also secured a third-place finish in the 1500m event.Most recently, they clinched their sixth national title in the 1500m dash at the USATF Outdoor Championships, which was held in July this year. With this feat, they also secured a spot in Team USA for the World Championships. Making their feelings known about this triumph, Hiltz shared a post on Instagram that carried moments from the meet and penned a note in the caption that read:&quot;This feeling never gets old! 6x National Champ in the 1500m 🇺🇸 I’m very proud of this one. So grateful for my people and very excited for the rest of this season! We’re just getting started fam! 🇯🇵&quot; wrote Nikki Hiltz. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJust ahead of the outdoor championships, Nikki Hiltz expressed their dismay over World Athletics mandating gene tests for female athletes.