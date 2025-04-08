Despite threats and alleged traumatic experience during previous visit, Riley Gaines announces decision to return to SJSU for major event

Riley Gaines has recently announced her visit to San Francisco State University. She will be visiting the institution nearly two years after a violent attack that had allegedly given her a traumatic experience.
Gaines posted a few videos of the attack as a reminder on her X timeline and declared that she will visit the SFSU, come what may. She also revealed that she is not unaware of the threats made by the protesters to recreate the attack that occurred two years ago.
Gaines wrote in the caption of her post on X:
"I am going to SFSU tomorrow, exactly 2 years after a mob of mentally-ill psychos ambushed me & held me for ransom for 4+ hrs through the night. They've indicated they want to "recreate the same protest". There's a lot of things that scare me, but men in dresses isn't one of them!"
For the unversed, Riley Gaines visited SFSU in 2023 to make a speech as a part of the college's Turning USA chapter. Gaines alleged that she was physically manhandled by the protesters and held hostage for several hours. Gaines also claimed that despite submitting all the evidence about the attack, the campus police department dismissed the charges as 'alleged' and 'unfounded'.
Riley Gaines speaks about fairness in women's sports
Riley Gaines has been fighting for women's sports since 2022, when she first called out the authorities at the NCAA Championships for being biased toward trans athlete Lia Thomas.
The 24-year-old swimmer turned social activist once talked about maintaining fairness in women's sports and why even a separate category for the trans athletes won't be enough. In a conversation with deseret.com, Gaines said:
“I don’t think a third category (for transgender athletes) would suffice. Because at the end of the day, you would still very much have males competing against females.”
"So, do you further break it down between males who identify as women? And then, do you go even further? Again, fairness and safety matter, even on the men’s side between men who started puberty blockers before puberty for example, and it’s just too much," she added.
Riley Gaines recently backed two athletes who walked out of their respective competitions over the alleged presence of a trans athlete. Stephanie Turner forfeited her fencing match against a trans opponent at the Wagner College, while a disc golfer openly walked out of her match on similar grounds.