"Devastated at the news" - Wyatt Hendrickson pays his tribute to Charlie Kirk while honoring his legacy

By Animesh Pandey
Modified Sep 14, 2025 01:35 GMT
Wyatt Hendrickson pays his honest tributes to slain activist Charlie Kirk [Image Source : Getty]
Wyatt Hendrickson pays his honest tributes to slain activist Charlie Kirk [Image Source : Getty]

American wrestler Wyatt Hendrickson recently paid an earnest tribute to former activist Charlie Kirk as he honored his legacy. Kirk was assassinated whilst delivering a lecture at the Utah Valley University.

Ad

Hendrickson shared some photos of himself with the political activist on his Instagram profile. The NCAA champion wrestler expressed his dismay at the tragedy which struck the Kirk family on September 10, 2025.

Wyatt Hendrickson paid his tribute to the legacy of Charlie Kirk as he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post,

"Devastated at the news that we lost such a standout man. I’m honored I had the chance to get to know Charlie and what he’s all about. He embodies what it means to love God and love America, and we will never forget that. Rest in paradise."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

For the unversed, Charlie Kirk was an author turned conservative political activist, who had co-founded the student organization Turning Point USA in 2012. He was one of the most vocal supporters of President Donald Trump, and had actively campaigned for him last year during the general elections, where Trump won by a massive popular mandate.

Wyatt Hendrickson recently represented the USA in the men's superheavyweight category at the World Wrestling Championships, whose current edition is being held at Zagreb in Croatia. The wrestler was eliminated in the first round after losing 9-21 to Abdulla Kurbanov of Russia.

Ad

When Wyatt Hendrickson opened up about wearing the American flag while wrestling

Wyatt Hendrickson talks about wearing the American flag while wrestling [Image Source : Getty]
Wyatt Hendrickson talks about wearing the American flag while wrestling [Image Source : Getty]

In a post match interview after the NCAA Championships 2025, Wyatt Hendrickson opened up about representing the USA at the global level, and how he actually felt about it. In his words,

Ad
"From the very beginning, it's more than wrestling, and I think tryna portray that and giving that image is important. We are so honored to live in a free country, we are able to come gather in these events and do what we love and receive the support while we are on that mat."
Ad
Ad

Hendrickson further talked about wearing the American flag onto the wrestling mat, revealing that the wrestlers were 'one team at the end.' He further added,

"I just like to bring that energy into the arena, that you know we are all on one team at the end of the day, and obviously we are going head to head in a year, but Iron sharpens iron. At the end of the day, when we go to the Olympics or whatever we have to do, it's all one team in the end."

Wyatt Hendrickson is well known for his massive upset at the NCAA Championships this year. The wrestler surprised former Olympic champion Gable Steveson in the final seconds of the match with a brilliant takedown, and won the NCAA title in the 285-pound category for his team, the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

About the author
Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey

Twitter icon

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Animesh Pandey
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications